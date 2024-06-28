All 2PM members, ages, and more

2PM is a prominent South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment in 2008. Known for their athletic and energetic performance style, 2PM has been dubbed as “beast idols” in K-pop.

The group originally debuted with seven members but has been performing with six members since the departure of Jay Park in 2010. They may not be the youngest or the trendiest group out there, but they have got something that’s hard to find in the K-pop world: staying power. And in an industry where groups come and go really fast, that’s something to be admired.

Jun.K (Kim Min-jun)

Birthdate: January 15, 1988

Age: 36 years old

Role: Main vocalist, composer

Jun. K pursued higher education at Dongguk University, majoring in music. He has contributed significantly to the songwriting and composing of 2PM’s music. Jun. K has also released solo albums like Mr. No and Love & Hate, showcasing his R&B and soul influences.

Nichkhun (Nichkhun Buck Horvejkul)

Birthdate: June 24, 1988

Age: 36 years old

Role: Vocalist, face of the group

Born in California and raised in Thailand, Nichkhun is of Chinese-Thai descent and is known for his international appeal. He is skilled in multiple languages, including Thai, English, Korean, and Japanese. Nichkhun has acted in various television dramas in South Korea and China, notable ones being My Bubble Tea and Arthdal Chronicles.

Taecyeon (Ok Taec-yeon)

Birthdate: December 27, 1988

Age: 35 years old

Role: Main rapper, actor

Taecyeon, the charismatic jack-of-all-trades, has proven his versatility time and time again. He was born in South Korea but moved to Massachusetts for his middle school years. He has a successful acting career and has starred in popular dramas like Vincenzo and Save Me.

Wooyoung (Jang Woo-young)

Birthdate: April 30, 1989

Age: 35 years old

Role: Lead vocalist, dancer

Wooyoung is the dance machine and vocal powerhouse of 2PM. His sharp, precise movements and infectious energy have made him a standout during the group’s live shows. Wooyoung’s talents have also shone through his solo endeavors, particularly in his musical theatre career.

Junho (Lee Jun-ho)

Birthdate: January 25, 1990

Age: 34 years old

Role: Main vocalist, dancer

Junho’s emotive performances are a highlight of 2PM’s discography, particularly in ballads like I’ll Be and Hanarete Itemo. Junho’s solo work, including his Japanese albums Kimi no Koe and Dsmn, has further showcased his ability to connect with audiences. Like his fellow members, Junho has also ventured into acting, appearing in dramas such as Wok of Love and Confession.

Chansung (Hwang Chan-sung)

Birthdate: February 11, 1990

Age: 34 years old

Role: Vocalist, rapper, maknae

While Chansung may be among the youngest, his skills in singing, dancing, and acting have made him an essential part of the group. His acting career has also blossomed, with roles in dramas like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and So I Married an Anti-fan.

Over the years, 2PM has tried out a bunch of different styles and concepts, which just goes to show how versatile and talented they are. They started off with a tough, macho image but have since explored all sorts of other styles . No matter what concept they are going for, they always give it their all and put on an amazing show.

