All it took was two words for one ‘Scream’ star to send the ‘Fantastic Four’ fandom into overdrive

Marvel fans lost their minds recently after Scream star Mason Gooding‘s latest Instagram post was seen as a cryptic message that he may be joining the MCU.

Gooding posted on Instagram a photo of himself holding a lighter, with the caption “Flame on! As the kids say.” One could view his Instagram post as innocent, especially since it also featured a blurred photo of him on his bed and a shot of his arm tattoos. However, it’s the caption that has caught people’s attention.

To recap, “Flame on” is the catchphrase used by the Marvel superhero the Human Torch, one of the members of the Fantastic Four. And while it’s currently unknown if Marvel Studios has already begun casting for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the superhero team, that hasn’t stopped fans from assuming that this was his way of saying that he’s going to be playing the iconic superhero.

There have been many rumors of potential cast members for this upcoming Marvel movie. It was first rumored that John Krasinski will be reprising the role of Mr. Fantastic after his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was also rumored that Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, would be cast as Sue Storm, according to Krasinski’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon. However, those rumors changed to Mila Kunis playing the female superhero after she was spotted with Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman.

While it’s currently unknown if Gooding will become the next Human Torch, it seems like he may have the body for the role. After it was revealed that the actor will have a “shirtless scene” in Scream, many fans were even more eager to watch the sixth installment of the slasher horror film. Since the Human Torch tends to have his clothes burned off when he transforms from his civilian outfit, perhaps casting him would be an excellent choice.

Hopefully, more news for the upcoming MCU film will be released sometime closer to its release date in 2025.