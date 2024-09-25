All John Mulaney’s children, confirmed

Stand-up comic and actor John Mulaney has had a fruitful career. He worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live, appeared in several comedy specials, and acted in shows such as the short-lived Mulaney and The Bear. Perhaps his greatest achievement, however, is his family.

Mulaney married multimedia artist Anna Marie Tendler in 2014, with their marriage occasionally providing material for his stand-up shows. That domestic bliss fell apart in Dec. 2020 after Mulaney broke a 15-year sober streak and voluntarily checked into a rehab center. He left the facility in Feb. 2021, and in May, the couple announced their separation with Tendler saying, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” The two didn’t have children together.

John Mulaney moves on with Olivia Munn

Mulaney started dating actress Olivia Munn shortly after separating from his wife. In Sept. 2021, Mulaney made a huge announcement during am appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. And we’re having a baby together,” the comedian said. Mulaney shared that Munn and their future child were instrumental during his recovery.

On Nov. 24, 2021, Mulaney and Munn welcomed a son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, and the proud father shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “I’m very in love with him.” The couple often shares photos of Malcolm on their Instagram accounts, sharing special moments and milestones.

The couple had a second child in 2024

Mulaney and Munn tied the knot in July 2024, in an intimate ceremony held at a friend’s home that was officiated by Munn’s The Newsroom co-star, Sam Waterston. Before the wedding, Munn revealed that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2023. She underwent four surgeries in less than a year, including a double mastectomy. Afterward, she also had a hysterectomy and oophorectomy, preventing her from carrying future children.

Before undergoing the surgeries, however, Munn had her eggs retrieved, as the couple knew that they wanted to expand their family. In Sept. 2024, the couple announced that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Méi June Mulaney, born via surrogate on Sept. 14. The actress showed her immense gratitude to her surrogate by writing in an Instagram post, “She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.” Mulaney wrote, “I love my little girl so much.”

