‘Alpha males eat wings and drink beer’: Bette Midler giggles from the sidelines as a former Hooters girl incinerates ‘Donald Trump’s Favorite Author’

What do Bette Midler and a Hooters waitress have in common? Well, according to a new tweet shared by the actress, both parties share an affinity for making fun of supposedly ‘alpha male’ Donald Trump fans.

Earlier this week, Midler took to X quote a timeless interaction between controversial author Nick Adams and a former waitress at Hooters. For context, Adams is an author and commentator whose books were endorsed by Trump in 2017, and whose so-called “thought leadership” involves spouting nonsense about LGBTQ people and sharing reductive ideas about masculinity.

Among other interactions, Trump has described Adams’ book Green Card Warrior as a “must read” (it’s right up there with The Art Of The Deal, I guess), and has named Adams as a surrogate to his presidential campaigns both in 2020 and 2024.

Nick Adams new book, Green Card Warrior, is a must read. The merit-based system is the way to go. Canada, Australia! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Those weren’t the exchanges that caught Midler’s attention, however. In 2022, presumably feeling like he had to compensate for his SDE (I won’t be vulgar, but it’s the opposite of BDE), Adams took to X to share his definition of an ‘alpha male’, which itself is a vulgar term.

“Alpha males eat wings and drink beer at Hooters with the boys,” Adams wrote, “Beta males nibble on tapas at Spanish Vegan cafes with their wives.”

Alpha males eat wings and drink beer at Hooters with the boys, Beta males nibble on tapas at Spanish Vegan cafes with their wives. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 7, 2022

Setting aside the fact that tapas sounds leaps and bounds more delicious than anything they’d serve at Hooters, Adams’ tweet swiftly incurred the wrath of a former Hooters waitress herself. “As a former Hooters girl I can assure you only betas who like to think they were ‘alpha males’ ate there,” Devanny Pinn wrote in reply, before delivering a mic-drop moment for the ages: “And we all laughed when you left.”

Not to conform to Adams’ toxic ideals, but does he now lose his ‘alpha’ status, since he was just absolutely owned, and by a woman, no less? Naturally, Pinn’s read was searing enough that it didn’t require Midler to write a caption, seemingly content with letting the former waitress’s poetry speak for itself.

We expect nothing less from Midler, who has recently utilized her X page as a Burn Book aimed squarely at the former president. In the past month alone, the actress has reminded us of Trump’s treatment of Mike Pence, criticized Trump’s reaction to Joe Biden withdrawing from the presidential race, and predicted the dystopian future that might await us if Trump is elected.

If we trust anyone with magic ball prophecies, it’s the star of Hocus Pocus.

