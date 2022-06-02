Amy Schumer appears to support Amber Heard in new Instagram post

Amy Schumer showed her support for Amber Heard on Instagram after the verdict of the star’s defamation trial against Johnny Depp was released.

The comedian shared a quote from American feminist Gloria Steinem on Instagram. The quote references how a woman will still need support and how the world and status quo will treat them as a joke. The post received more than 60K likes with some supporting the message that Schumer shared.

“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke… She will need her sisterhood”

While Schumer didn’t mention Heard in the post, people can tell that the comedian has supported the actress past the long court trial. This led to some mixed reactions in the comments and on social media as people have their own opinions about the final outcome of the trial.

Of course Amy Schumer sides with Amber Heard why am I not shocked by this 😂 — Izze 🦁🐻 (@Izze1122) June 1, 2022

and u know somethings wrong when amy schumer is making sense https://t.co/QAt07V9VVQ — jay (@maybqnks) June 1, 2022

Not Amy Schumer and Julia fox being the voices of reason during this 😭😭 https://t.co/PyCIUee4GT — Lune (@Letiferfem) June 1, 2022

People have renewed mixed feelings about Schumer since the Oscars earlier this year due to the jokes she made (and didn’t make). Earlier in May, the internet poked fun at a joke that the comedian wasn’t allowed to share during the awards show. And it was reported that she has received death threats after the Oscars.

The jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp during the defamation trial after 13 hours of deliberations and a six-week long trial. Heard released a statement after the verdict has been announced, saying that she felt ‘heartbroken’. Meanwhile, Depp’s statement after the trial said that the jury ‘gave him his life back’ and is truly humbled.