‘An idiot’: Ayo Edebiri takes on Elon Musk by recalling the time he used fake news to unleash the anti-woke mob on her

There are more than a few reasons to love Ayo Edebiri, from her intelligence to her fantastic SAG-nominated portrayal of chef Sydney on The Bear to her adorable dad’s Letterboxd reviews. Now she’s giving us yet another reason by speaking out against Elon Musk.

After Bill Burr talked about “That idiot Elon Musk!” in an NPR “Fresh Air” interview, Edebiri shared some of his statements via Instagram Stories and wrote, “Bill Burr. Every time!” and shared a bullseye emoji. The comedian said he’s not a fan of liberals because they “have no teeth” and are talking about moving away from the U.S. He said, “Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?”

Screengrab via Instagram/ayoedebiri

Although Edebiri would have 100 reasons to talk about Musk on her social media right now (like his ridiculous ideas about empathy, to name just one), she has a more personal experience with the tech billionaire. In 2024, a rumor went around that Edebiri would replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. But it wasn’t true. Musk reposted the rumor and wrote, “Disney sucks.” Unfortunately and frustratingly, people can be unbelievably cruel, so it’s not hard to guess what happened next.

Edebiri posted on her Instagram Stories, “just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats of my life” because of “a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man.” She added he’s a “fascist” and “he’s an idiot.”

Screengrab via Instagram/ayoedebiri

Also, because Musk can’t do any of his many jobs right, he reposted a social media account that used our reporting and custom art without credit.

So, Musk, what five things did you do that week in Feb. 2024? Did you realize that your two-word tweet would cause someone else harm? Probably not, and even if you did, you wouldn’t care. That kid’s rhyme “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” is actually pretty ridiculous. Of course words hurt, and that’s a lesson that people should learn at a young age. Musk wants to say whatever he wants and expects people to pay attention to him, but he thinks being powerful means being praised all the time. Not so fast.

Photo via Black Mirror/ Netflix

There’s a lot to say about Musk, but Burr and Edebiri put it perfectly when they both called him an “idiot.” Sometimes simplicity is best, right? The guy in charge of Tesla/X/DOGE/whatever else doesn’t think about consequences for his actions. But when there are almost no government employees left and no agency or department is running smoothly, he’s going to realize the truth. Or wait. This is Musk. He’ll just keep doing whatever he wants.

When a fan messaged Edebiri to say she would be great in a new Pirates movie, the actress messaged back, “wait no DEI, but I’ve changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk.” Edebiri is a fantastic person and a talented star, and she should be cast in basically every movie that is being made. She may have left Thunderbolts*, but I’m only one fan who looks forward to seeing what she does next (and who can’t wait for The Bear season 4?). And, Musk, stay out of it! Aren’t there more government inefficiencies to fix?

