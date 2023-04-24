Ana de Armas shares her thoughts on playing Wonder Woman in the DCU

With the dawning of a DCU helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran comes a changing of the guard. The actors that we have come to know in their iconic roles have been shown to the door, leaving the roles open for a new, plucky group of actors willing to spend half their lives in the gym to fill. One such actor is the lovely Ana de Armas, though she has her own opinion on the matter.

With DC Studios turned on its head since the crowing of its new chiefs, Gunn and Safran, actors that have held their positions for some time now are to be replaced. The news shocked everyone, with the likes of Henry Cavill announcing that his time in the blue spandex and red cape was over, despite having only just announced his return mere weeks earlier. Gal Gadot’s position is a little uncertain but it isn’t looking good for the actress given Wonder Woman 3 was canceled.

Since the dismissal of Superman and uncertainty regarding other roles, fans have been speculating as to who could take them on, and in terms of Wonder Woman, one name has been on everyone’s tongue, that of Hollywood’s newest starlet, Ana de Armas. The actress has proved herself a strong performer across genres, but specifically within the action genre having starred in James Bond: No Time to Die, and Netflix’s The Gray Man. Her current movie, Ghosted, is also an action film where she plays a CIA agent who now has to deal with keeping her date (Chris Evans) safe after he stumbles into her covert life.

Image via Apple TV

It was during a WIRED auto-complete interview to promote this film that the topic of her playing the legendary Amazonian warrior came up. One of the internet’s burning questions about the actress is whether she is the new Wonder Woman in Gunn’s DCU, but the actress’s response seems to indicate that she isn’t fully aware whether the role is up for grabs, as she said, “Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job. So you know, I think she should keep doing that.”

Wonder Woman is not the only superhero role that people have been discussing when it comes to casting the actress, with many believing she would make a great Zatanna, a stage magician with mystic powers. Given her seemingly quick rise to fame and her bankability it seems likely that the world of on-screen superheroes will be calling her name very soon.

You can catch de Armas in Ghosted now available to stream on Apple TV.