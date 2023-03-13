Angela Bassett did the (sweetest) thing for Austin Butler during the Best Actor presentation at the Oscars

The 2023 Oscars took place in Los Angeles, CA, at the Dolby Theater and housed multi-talented actors, directors, writers, and others in the movie-making industry, but it also housed some beautiful and vulnerable moments. A scene between the legendary Angela Bassett and Austin Butler is making headlines this afternoon for the magnitude of its graciousness.

Bassett’s energy while a nervous Butler waited for the announcement of the winner was everything he needed at that moment, and fans can’t get enough of it. During the reading of each category, the camera zooms in on the nominees’ faces, but you can see the close proximity of Bassett to Butler and vice versa.

Of course, this makes sense as they were seated next to each other, but it was more than that — they were offering support to one another through moments full of excitement, joy, heartache, and pride.

Bassett not just holding Butler’s hand but looking at him with a sense of beaming elation and jubilation, and giving him maternal energy at that moment meant more than anyone could put into words; it was a scene-stealer in and of itself, and she wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary — just sharing her heart.

Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand while he’s nervous…is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was 💕. pic.twitter.com/IPnYniCCux — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) March 13, 2023

While Butler didn’t pull through with the win in the category — Brendan Fraser instead took home the award — his contributions to entertainment and film can’t be disputed. Elvis was a theatrical experience for not just Presley fans but fans of movies. It was an extra sweet moment as Bassett gave Butler the pillar of strength he needed and did so with genuine kindness.

Queen Ramonda is an iconic part of the Marvel family, specifically the Black Panther family, and her nomination was something fans felt was a shoo-in for the winner this year. We saw a level of heartache and pain as we watched the queen step into power and absolution. Bassett’s role brought us to tears, as did Butler’s as he portrayed Elvis.

A win or loss doesn’t solidify or negate talent, nor does it disqualify the art and the artist for what they’ve created, but both Bassett and Butler received high praises for their nominated roles, and it’s expected that they felt a sting of upset not to hear their name called. At the same time, they undoubtedly felt joy for those who did win last night — honoring the hard work required of any actor or actress when they commit to a role.

Watching the emotion from Curtis and Fraser as they graciously accepted their trophies last night was a treat for long-time fans of the entertainment icons, yet it felt almost bittersweet. Both films were terrific, as were Fraser and Curtis in the roles, but the high-caliber nominees this year elicited extremely high emotions. Fans can’t help but feel that Bassett was robbed of a win that should have been hers. As we said above, the situation can’t and won’t negate everything she gave to film this year, and she still did the thing.

Here’s to Fraser and Curtis and Butler and Bassett — may we all channel selflessness when the time is right, and may we all be a source of support for someone when they need it.