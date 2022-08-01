Angelina Jolie announces her daughter Zahara is attending a historically Black college for women

Angelina Jolie just shipped her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt off to college, revealing that her third-eldest child is attending Spelman College, a private, historically black, women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Academy Award-winning actress shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned a photo of Zahara alongside five of her classmates. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Likewise, the Watch The Yard TikTok account, which is described as being the center of Black college, fraternity, and sorority news and culture, shared a video of Jolie learning how to do the Electric Slide with alumni from Spelman as well as Morehouse in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old mother of six is seen laughing and hugging her 17-year-old daughter, before fist-bumping one of the other attendees.

Jolie adopted Zahara when she was just six months old from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2005 when she was in a relationship with her then-partner Brad Pitt. Shortly after, Pitt adopted Zahara and her older brother Maddox, now 20, and the couple had their surnames legally changed from Jolie to Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle of their six children since they split in 2016, though Maddox and his brother, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, are no longer minors. Earlier this year, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Pitt was under the impression that Jolie hopes the children “will want nothing to do with” him once they are of age but that he refused to stop fighting for his children.

It’s unclear if Pitt was involved in the admissions process but Zahara very clearly has the full support of her mother while she embarks on this new journey.