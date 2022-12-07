Anne Heche autopsy shows drugs in system during fatal crash

Anne Heche‘s final autopsy has been released after the actress died on August 17, 2022. Unfortunately, the results confirm one of the biggest fears about her death after she was found in her car following a horrific crash.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, it revealed that cocaine was found in Heche’s blood after a sample was pulled at the scene of the crash. However, there was no evidence that Heche was impaired during the time of the crash despite benzoylecgonine being detected.

“The coroner makes it clear, there was no evidence of Anne being impaired at the time of the crash — though benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine was detected.”

It also revealed that fentanyl was found in the actress’ urine sample but it’s undetermined if it was administered in the hospital due to her taking pain medication. Despite traces of drugs found in Heche’s system, no traces of alcohol were found. TMZ reported that a bottle was found in her vehicle during the crash.

It was reported back in August that drugs were found in her bloodstream during the crash, and the actress was under investigation for a felony DUI due to suspicions of drug and alcohol influences. The crash led to her car being catching fire and the homeshe crashed into receiving heavy structural damage.

Heche was declared brain dead after her car was slammed into a home back in August. The actress was in a coma when found but unfortunately didn’t survive. Heche was on life support despite being labeled as “legally dead,” and it was reported that the actress’ organs were donated.