‘Wish that my sister and I were still close’: ‘Sister Sister’ star Tia Mowry reveals that her divorce isn’t the only thing that’s left her lonelier than ever

Tia and Tamera fans were shocked to learn the twins may not be in each other’s lives anymore following the release of a sneak peek of Tia’s upcoming WE TV series Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

In the clip, an emotional Tia reflects on life after her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict after 15 years of marriage, saying she’s been struggling with being alone for the first time in her life. Not even her sister, once her closest friend in the world, is around much anymore. “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her,” the actress lamented, explaining that the two’s relationship is in a different place at the moment.

This was brand new information for fans of the Mowry sisters who were under the impression the two were on good terms. Chatter and speculation immediately kicked off on social media, with many re-interpreting the twins’ past interactions and their dynamics on shows like 2011’s Tia & Tamera reality series.

“After seeing this now I understand why Tia and Tamera isn’t close,” one person commented under a video of the two arguing over Tia’s actions during Tamera’s wedding festivities in 2011. A different clip of Tamera commenting on Tia’s new show in an interview with Entertainment Weekley also re-emerged, where the former The Real host stated that her sister didn’t tell her about Tia Mowry: My Next Act and isn’t looking for “any of [her and husband Adam Housley’s] input right now.” Fans saw this as further proof that the two aren’t on speaking terms.

After seeing this now I understand why Tia and Tamera isn’t close 😔 pic.twitter.com/3wW3pk2H9P — DeMarko (@freakymarko) September 21, 2024 “I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input… right now.”



When I saw this interview for the first time.. it confirmed the suspicions I had.



Tia and Tamera haven’t been close in years. 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5dFMMAku4c — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) September 21, 2024

Noting the commotion, sources close to the siblings told People that Tia’s comment in the infamous sneak peek was related to the physical distance between the two women, and not so much their lack of a relationship.

“The sisters are still close but the quote being referenced was about the lack of proximity in their physical location,” the source explained, adding, “Tamera lives in Napa and Tia lives in Los Angeles.” Neither Tia nor Tamera have commented on the situation.

The Mowry sisters, who have been acting since they were 12, had their big break with the ABC sitcom Sister, Sister where they played twins who were separated at birth. Much like other famous actor twins, their relationship, chemistry, and strikingly similar appearance meant their careers could only grow in tandem. Seventeen Again, Twitches and the aforementioned Tia & Tamera followed but as they grew older, the need to establish themselves individually grew and they began working separately, building their respective fanbases.

That’s exactly what Tia Mowry: My Next Act is about. The show will follow Tia on her solo reality TV debut with a premise that makes that fact its top characteristic. “Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife…now she’s on her own for the first time in her life,” says the show’s synopsis, teasing new challenges for the actress as she takes on the dating world, single motherhood, and her evolving career in acting and in business.

The commotion about Tia and Tamera’s relationship is sure to increase viewership for the WE TV series, which premieres Friday, Oct. 4 at 9:30/8:30c.

