10 celebrity twins besides Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

From Hollywood’s glitz and glamour to the music industry’s groovy beats and beyond, celebrity twins have always managed to steal the spotlight with their one-of-a-kind connection, shared talents, and sometimes contrasting paths. There is something irresistible about seeing two individuals who share not only genetics, but often a joint career trajectory. It’s a delightful blend of fascination and adorableness. While Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are undoubtedly the most famous celebrity twins, many others have made significant marks in their respective industries.

The Mowry sisters, Tia and Tamera, have utilized their fame to branch out into fields as varied as acting and talk shows. At the same time, the Sprouse brothers, Dylan and Cole, made a seamless transition from child actors to adult entertainers. Benji and Joel Madden have wowed audiences worldwide with their music, and Brie and Nikki Bella have won over sports entertainment lovers with their onscreen antics as professional wrestlers. The spotlight is shining on these and other twin sets.

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso

Image via YouTube

The Veronicas, aka sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, are an acclaimed Australian pop duet with millions of fans worldwide. The musical chemistry between the identical twins – born in Brisbane, Queensland, on December 25, 1984 – shines through in their beautiful harmonies and heartfelt lyrics. With the release of their debut album, The Secret Life of…, in 2005, they found success with songs like “4ever” and “Everything I’m Not.”

Their ability to successfully combine electropop and rock has earned them widespread critical acclaim and a devoted following. Their succeeding albums, such as Hook Me Up and The Veronicas, further cemented their status in the pop world with songs like “Untouched” that became known globally. Lisa and Jessica have used their prominence as musicians to bring attention to a wide range of social concerns, including the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and the plight of animals.

Scarlett and Hunter Johansson

Image via Marvel Studios

Hunter and Scarlett Johansson – born on November 22, 1984, in New York City – are a famous sibling duo, albeit Scarlett’s illustrious Hollywood career frequently overshadows public recognition of her twin brother. Scarlett has established herself as one of the leading actors of her time thanks to her sultry voice and outstanding dramatic ability. Her flexibility and dedication to her profession have made her a household figure, from her early appearances in films like Lost in Translation to her iconic depiction as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hunter, her identical twin, is less famous than she is, but he’s made quite a name for himself. He has devoted his life to helping others by working in politics, community organization, and lobbying on issues like affordable housing and quality education. Hunter has also made a few cinematic cameos, providing peeks of his acting talent. While the twins’ lives have diverged, they remain close, frequently appearing together at events and supporting one other’s accomplishments.

Luke and Matt Goss

Image via YouTube

The famous British twins Luke and Matt Goss rose to prominence in the 1980s as members of the seminal band Bros. The group, which included bassist Craig Logan and formed in London on September 29, 1968, sprang to fame with their high-energy pop songs and magnetic stage presence. Matt took the lead vocal role with his unique voice, and Luke, demonstrating his rhythmic prowess, played drums. Their song “When Will I Be Famous?” became emblematic of the era, summing up its youthful passion and enthusiasm. The bright spotlight of success, however, cast a long shadow, and as the years passed, Bros encountered more and more difficulties, ultimately leading to its breakup in the early 1990s.

Matt went for a solo music career, evolving his style to something more mature; as evidence of his enduring vocal skill and stage presence, he even landed a residency in Las Vegas. On the other hand, Luke shifted his focus to acting, appearing in films like Blade II and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, where his dramatic performances helped him carve out a niche. Their individual successes, however, did not sever their bond. In recent years, the Goss brothers have revisited their Bros legacy, culminating in reunion concerts and a candid documentary, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, which delves into their meteoric rise, subsequent challenges, and heartfelt reunion.

Aaron and Angel Carter

Image via YouTube

The Carter twins, Aaron and Angel, were born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, and they exemplify the contrast between public and private lives. Aaron Carter, who sadly lost his life on November 7, 2022, became famous as a pop singer in the late 90s and early 2000s. Aaron rode the wave of popularity experienced by boy bands at the time to become an international sensation among young people everywhere. Songs like “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” demonstrated his talent for delivering catchy tunes, establishing him as a legitimate pop artist.

However, the early strains of success led to later personal difficulties for Aaron, who found himself on a “roller coaster” of fame. Angel Carter chose a different route away from the music charts. Angel pursued modeling and dabbled in reality television, partly to avoid the big spotlight surrounding her family, given that their elder, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, was huge at the time. Despite their different professional paths, both siblings suffered their fair share of personal issues, often worsened by public scrutiny.

Brie and Nikki Bella

Image via WWE

Brie and Nikki Bella, also known as The Bella Twins, have made an everlasting impression on the worlds of pro wrestling and entertainment. Born on November 21, 1983, in San Diego, California, these identical twins have captivated fans with their astonishingly similar appearances, generating memorable moments in the ring as allies and enemies. Their professional wrestling career began with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where they quickly rose through the ranks by blending athletic skill with theatrical storytelling.

Brie and Nikki have held the WWE Divas Championship over the years, cementing their reputations as formidable opponents. Their influence, though, goes far beyond the confines of the wrestling ring. With shows like Total Divas and Total Bellas, they successfully moved into reality television, providing audiences an intimate glimpse at their lives and relationships.

Rami and Sami Malek

Image via MGM

Rami and Sami Malek, identical twins born in Los Angeles, California, on May 12, 1981, have followed parallel yet distinctive career trajectories. Rami’s rise to fame is impossible to ignore. He had the lead role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning television series Mr. Robot, where his portrayal of a hacker struggling with mental health issues won him widespread recognition, and cemented his reputation as a leading actor. However, his performance as the legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody established him as a major player in Hollywood.

On the other hand, Sami has chosen a life away from the bright lights of Hollywood despite bearing an uncanny likeness to his famous sibling, working an English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor. The success of both demonstrates a commitment to their respective fields despite their apparent differences. While the Malek twins work in distinct areas—Rami in film and Sami in education—their unique achievements demonstrate a shared passion for their professions.

James and Oliver Phelps

Photo via Max

In the Harry Potter film series, identical twins James and Oliver Phelps (born February 25, 1986, in Birmingham, England) play the roles of the mischievous Weasley brothers Fred and George. Once complete unknowns, the pair became inextricably linked with J.K. Rowling’s famous characters. Their onscreen bond and willingness to cause havoc at Hogwarts won the hearts of millions of worldwide viewers. James and Oliver’s chemistry is matched by their genuine closeness outside the Wizarding World.

Their career, however, is not limited to the role of the Weasley twins. Since the last film in the Harry Potter franchise was released, both actors have tried their hands at other projects, expanding their horizons to include new parts and experiences. They’ve also been in other movies and TV shows and graced the stages of theaters. James and Oliver have also been involved in initiatives related to cancer research, hearing loss, and many other worthy causes.

Benji and Joel Madden

Screengrab via YouTube

Benji and Joel Madden, born on March 11, 1979, in Waldorf, Maryland, are inextricably linked to the early 2000s punk rock scene as the band Good Charlotte’s co-founders. The Madden brothers, with their distinctive tattoos, piercing melodies, and rebellious anthems, played a pivotal role in defining the sound and aesthetics of the pop-punk era. Their honest songs spoke volumes to a generation struggling with teenage issues, societal pressures, and the search for identity. Due to their joint efforts -Joel as lead vocalist and Benji as lead guitarist/backup singer – such iconic songs as “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and “The Anthem” were created.

The Maddens have shown, however, that their careers can encompass more than just music. They’ve formed a music management company, written songs for other artists, and even made TV appearances and coaching roles. Both brothers have made headlines for their personal lives offstage—Joel married Nicole Richie, and Benji married Cameron Diaz. Despite their celebrity, the Madden brothers have always maintained a close friendship, professionally and emotionally.

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Screengrab Tia & Tamera reality show

American pop culture has embraced Tia and Tamera Mowry – born on July 6, 1978, in Gelnhausen, West Germany – since they were teenagers. As the stars of the hit 90s sitcom Sister, Sister, Tia and Tamera Mowry won over viewers with their natural chemistry and witty banter. Their portrayal of twins separated at birth and reunited by chance struck a chord with viewers and helped make the show a classic. But their career in show business did not end there. Tia and Tamera expanded their professions as they grew older, demonstrating their diversity as artists.

As for Tamera, she co-hosted the daytime talk show The Real, where she discussed contemporary issues, personal anecdotes, and celebrity interviews. Aside from performing and presenting, the Mowry sisters have written books, started businesses, and even ventured into reality television with Tia & Tamera, giving fans an intimate look into their lives as working mothers and sisters navigating the intricacies of adulthood. Off-screen, their personal journeys, from Tia’s ventures into cooking and wellness to Tamera’s exploration of her spiritual faith, have inspired many.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Dylan and Cole Sprouse, born on August 4, 1992, in Arezzo, Italy, have thrived in the public eye since they were young. They went from being endearing child actors to mature, successful stars. The Sprouse twins first captured the hearts of audiences with their shared role as the adorable Julian in the movie Big Daddy, showcasing their natural flair for comedy. But the Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, in which they portrayed pranksters who grew up in a hotel, really launched their careers. Due to the show’s popularity, they were given their spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck, further solidifying their place as Disney mainstays.

Dylan and Cole took a deliberate break from the intense glare of Hollywood as they got older to seek further education, demonstrating their devotion to personal growth outside of the entertainment industry. After college, Cole returned to mainstream television with a noteworthy role as Jughead Jones in Riverdale, gaining plaudits for his gloomy and complex character interpretation. On the other hand, Dylan embraced entrepreneurship, co-founding the Brooklyn-based All-Wise Meadery and dabbling with roles in independent films.