Jessica Chastain has promised her fans that she’s about to drop a major announcement tomorrow, but those hoping she’s set to join the MCU are wondering if the Oscar-winning actress has hinted at the nature of her big news via the outfit she decided to wear in her pre-announcement teaser video.

The Good Nurse star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s got an exciting update to share Wednesday, promising that it’s to do with something people have asking her about for a long time and that everyone’s “questions will finally be answered.” And it just so happens that she shot this video while dressed in a vibrant purple jacket. Who does that remind you of, Marvel experts?

That’s right. Combing that purple jacket with her red hair worn loose, Chastain is giving off major Medusa vibes in the above video. Medusa, the queen of the Inhumans, memorably wears a purple suit in the comics and is recognizable for her long red locks which she can control telekinetically. Serinda Swann previously played the character in ABC’s notorious Inhumans TV show opposite Anson Mount as her husband Black Bolt, who famously returned to his role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Image via Marvel

Despite Mount’s cameo, however, the chances of more Inhumans action being on the horizon has looked bleak of late, what with Ms. Marvel retconning Kamala Khan into a mutant, so maybe we’re stretching a little here with this Chastain/Medusa theory. Or maybe we aren’t. The star has made it clear that she would love to work with Marvel Studios, provided that she could play a hero this time, after already portraying a villain in X-Men flick Dark Phoenix.

Alternatively, those in the comments seem to think Chastain might be teasing a role in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie, which would be cool, too. I guess we’ll find out tomorrow, with more info likely following during her appearance on Thursday’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.