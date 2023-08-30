‘As bad as I hurt, I wouldn’t trade a minute of it’: John Schneider gets vulnerable about losing his wife to cancer

One of the hardest things in life is bearing the burden of losing a loved one. Tears keep streaming down and delightful memories keep haunting. Actor John Schneider is undergoing a similar experience right now. Talking to People in his first sit-down interview since his wife Alicia Allain Schneider’s death on Feb. 21, The Dukes of Hazzard star spoke about the fruitful life he shared with his wife.

The 63-year-old actor went on to talk about how special their home in Louisiana was to them where the pair lived a happy life chasing their dreams. Looking at the mural of him and Alicia, Schneider, with a broken voice and tears in his eyes, shared how painful it is to not have her around.

“I miss every [darn] thing, every day. I have to get to the point where I look around and see where she is, not where she’s not. And I’m trying to do that, but that’s hard. Somehow I love her more every minute, but with that, somehow I miss her more every minute.”

However, he does harbor the hope of reuniting with her someday — claiming he’s never going to give up on the prospect.

“As bad as I hurt, I wouldn’t trade a minute of it. Heaven is real, and I’ll get there one day and she’ll greet me. At that point, this will seem like nothing. Like no time has gone by. Until then, I will endure. That’s what she’d want, and I’m going to live the rest of my life doing only that which would make her smile.”

If one reflects on John and Alicia’s romantic life, one would concur with how ideal and soul-wrenching their love story is. The couple first met in 2014 and dated for nearly five years, after which they tied the knot.

They decided to marry after Alicia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Even though their married life was cut short by Alicia’s untimely death in 2023, the couple did live an emotionally fulfilling and blissful life.