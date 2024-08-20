Atsuko Tanaka’s cause of death, confirmed

The world of anime has lost an icon following the death of Atsuko Tanaka. The actor who lent her voice to many impressive works died at the age of 61.

Most viewers may recognize the name as the actor behind the seminal classic, Ghost in the Shell and subsequent films. Released in 1995, it raised concerns about AI, as well as many other thought-provoking philosophies about personhood. Tanaka has had many additional roles in Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the Japanese cast of many popular video games. These roles were her legacy, and led to the world of animation mourning her passing.

News of her death was initially broken by her son, Hikaru, who previously had not disclosed their relationship. He used the opportunity to officially confirm the event, as well as shed some light on the manner of her passing. Out of respect, Hikaru did not share all the details, but did disclose on social media that she died due to illness. Thanks to AnimeCorner, non-Japanse speakers have access to his statement.

“As per her wishes, I will not disclose the specific illness, but she bravely fought it for over a year with grace, humor, and strength. I believe it was a life that was truly characteristic of Atsuko Tanaka. I feel truly blessed to have had such a proud mother. Lastly, Please do not forget that Atsuko Tanaka poured her heart and soul into the characters she loved and brought to life. And Atsuko Tanaka, the voice actress, herself.”

Hikaru signed off with expressing love for his mother as was befitting her legacy. Tanaka was a powerhouse in the industry and will be missed.

