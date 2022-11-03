Aubrey Plaza stans are losing their minds after shock MCU announcement

Aubrey Plaza has become the latest actor to join the seemingly never-ending cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her fans head-over-heels with the news.

Plaza becomes the third Parks and Recreation alum to snare a major role in the MCU after Chris Pratt, and Kathryn Hahn whom she’ll be starring opposite against in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The casting is one of the biggest in recent times, with Coven of Chaos seeking to one-up its original series WandaVision.

Fans are loving the news of Plaza in the MCU, with fans wanting a few things. One, for Plaza to play a witch. The other is for her to remain in the franchise long term, and not to end up a forgettable one-off villain like, say, whoever the villain was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Aubrey Plaza as a witch is a NECESSITY. pic.twitter.com/2NCWuE5Xlm — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) November 2, 2022

Aubrey Plaza better not be wasted just on the Agatha show I want her in the MCU for a while I LOVE that woman pic.twitter.com/yJM3rPoO2c — WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (@Jeesseessee) November 3, 2022

Out of left field perhaps is having Plaza just play April Ludgate again from Parks and Rec. With the chaotic multiverse currently allowing for nearly anything to happen, why not just pluck April out of the P&R universe and make her the villain? Give the fans what they want, Kevin Feige.

Aubrey Plaza's villain origin story in Coven of Chaos. pic.twitter.com/ujkYgTgcuC — MIN 🥞 (@gaeulbeen) November 3, 2022

Who Plaza will play is an intriguing mystery at this stage, with the Marvel comics canon featuring a myriad of sorceresses and witches who could be brought to the big screen. The likes of Satana, Umar, and Zhered-Nar all possibilities, while fans also submit their predictions.

Batshit casting guess: Aubrey Plaza is playing Lilith, Daughter of Dracula, in Coven of Chaos. — Spokane "Carnival of Souls" Sammi Rose (@SamRoseWatson) November 3, 2022

Aubrey Plaza’s role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to be a ‘part of a group of supporting female characters’ for the show!

The coven is coming 👀



[Via: https://t.co/tNDo8nbjDN] pic.twitter.com/IAT15kifqu — Agatha Harkness News (@AgathaHNews) November 2, 2022

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is yet to receive a release window, but the cast announcements would suggest filming will begin at some stage in early 2023.