‘Babylon’ trailer already has everyone obsessing over Margot Robbie

A brand new trailer for Damien Chazelle’s zany period piece Babylon dropped earlier today, treating the internet to two and a half minutes of electrically unbridled, inexplicably lavish, and entirely unfathomable shenanigans, including but not limited to a clash of between gladiator armies, and a party-crashing elephant.

But rounding out this amalgamation of endorphin-birthing shots is Margot Robbie hysterically declaring war against a snake in the middle of what appears to be a somewhat dystopian party, and it seems to perfectly sum up the excitement that the internet has garnered for this particular turn of Robbie’s, who stars alongside Brad Pitt in the other leading role.

In the trailer alone, Robbie appears ready to flex a dizzying range within one character, as photos tweeted out by some of her more vocal fans further support.

i will be seated for babylon on opening night for margot robbie pic.twitter.com/XdlAJ5wKxW — bethany (@fiImgal) September 13, 2022

margot robbie in ‘babylon’ pic.twitter.com/3WMNb097aX — best of margot (@badpostmargots) September 13, 2022

Other users are already casting their hypothetical vote for Robbie at next year’s Oscars, convinced that her performance will put her firmly in the running for Best Actress.

soon to be oscar winner margot robbie pic.twitter.com/H6iU5VLJIj — ke (@mrobb1e) September 13, 2022

academy award winner margot robbie has a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/VwRYiYTgdL — joe (@mcumagik) September 13, 2022

But it was one user who took one look at the trailer and saw the absolute truth; you’re right, Mary, Margot Robbie is, in fact, cinema.

THIS IS CINEMA. THIS IS MARGOT ROBBIE pic.twitter.com/SJllzxMQpE — mary (@margotrobbiev) September 13, 2022

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Babylon follows the rise and fall of several characters, both real and fictional, during the “golden era” of Hollywood, when films were just beginning to transition away from the silent format. Starring alongside Margot Robbie are the likes of Brad Pitt, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, and Tobey Maguire.

Babylon will have a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day before being made more widely available on January 6, 2023.