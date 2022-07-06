Details are starting to emerge after Jackass star Bam Margera went missing from a court-appointed Florida rehab facility late last month, for the second time in just weeks. And unfortunately, it does appear as though Margera, who just celebrated one year of sobriety back in May, has fallen off the wagon again.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the 42-year-old partying with a group of men who he apparently met after leaving the treatment center on June 25, and subsequently turned up at a Pompano Beach sports bar where he consumed alcoholic beverages — all the while, his family and authorities were looking for him. He was later found at a hotel in Deerfield Beach on June 27, where his family staged an intervention, and he agreed to check in to a new facility.

However, it sounds like those missing 48 hours or so were quite the wild ride. At one point, one of Margera’s new friends tells TMZ that he demanded to be taken to a hospital for an injured wrist, where the individual says they took a photo of him on a hospital bed “on Bam’s orders.”

We’re told Bam later left the hospital and went to a strip club in Pompano Beach … though Bam told people around him to keep the dancers away from him because he loves his wife and kid. After the strip club, we’re told Bam went to a friend’s house, and you can see in our video, he appears to lose consciousness before coming back around. A couple hours later, Bam was picked up by another friend.

Margera and his wife Nicole Boyd have been legally separated since September 2021. After going missing from rehab the first time, it was initially reported that Margera was unhappy with the facility he was staying at and that they did not help him with physical therapy after breaking his wrist in a skateboarding accident. Though, he later claimed that it was because Boyd had taken their son out of Florida.

Hopefully, this time rehab sticks.