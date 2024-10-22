‘Baywatch’ Michael Newman’s cause of death, confirmed

Michael Newman rose to fame in the ‘90s as the dashing lifeguard “Newmie” on the long-running drama series Baywatch. A trained lifeguard and firefighter in real life, Newman took his last breaths at the age of 68.

Recommended Videos

Having appeared in around 150 episodes of the action drama series Baywatch as a recurring character in seasons 1-6 and a main character in seasons 7-10, Newman enjoyed quite the rush of fame in the 1990s. The show revolved around the lives of several lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, and Hawaii. However, Newman was the only member of the hit original cast who was a trained lifeguard in real life too.

The Los Angeles-born actor was also a full-time firefighter and continued with his duties even while filming the show and after. Baywatch ran from 1989-2001, but Newman continued firefighting until he retired after 25 years. (via PEOPLE) However, five years after concluding his role on Baywatch, Newman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2006, at age 50. But despite the challenges of such a terminal disease, he maintained a positive outlook on life.

“I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends. I’m taking life seriously. It’s not a run-through.”

After living with the disease for 18 years, Michael Newman passed away on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, due to “heart complications.” Newman’s close friend Matt Felker spoke to PEOPLE regarding Newman’s death and revealed that he died “surrounded by his family and friends.” Felker also told the outlet how he saw Newman the last time he was conscious and “he looked [at] me and in typical Mike fashion said, ‘You’re just in time.'”

Image via NBC

The amiable star had spent his last years raising money with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for Parkinson’s. He also believed that “the telling of my personal story brings awareness to the importance of finding a Parkinson’s cure.” Hence, Newman gave a glimpse of his new normal and his experiences living with the illness for the past 18 years in the new Hulu documentary series After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun. Speaking to PEOPLE in Aug. 2024, he said,

“Matt Felker, in the making of this documentary, has given me and other Baywatch cast members a chance to tell our stories as they truly reflect our real lives. This opportunity means a lot to me.”

Newman and his wife, Sarah, whom he married 36 years ago, had planned to retire to Hawaii before his diagnosis. He had also constructed their dream home only two blocks away from the location of the filming of the spinoff Baywatch: Hawaii. The actor is now survived by Sarah, their two grown children, Chris and Emily, and a 1-year-old granddaughter, Charlie.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy