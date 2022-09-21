Behati Prinsloo net worth, age, height, and social media accounts

Behati Prinsloo has been making headlines recently thanks to her connection to Adam Levine. Born in Grootfontein in Namibia, the model has been in the headlines due to the cheating allegations that have been leveled against Adam Levine, and many people are keen to see how this affects the pair’s relationship in the coming weeks. But, if you want to learn more about Behati Prinsloo, we’ve got everything you need to know. So here are the answers to some other popular questions people ask about Behati Prinsloo.

What is Behati Prinsloo’s net worth?

Behati Prinsloo has been a successful model, modeling for some legendary fashion brands and designers like Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Givenchy, Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Versace, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Christian Dior, and Ralph Lauren.

She’s been photographed for and appeared in British Vogue and W Magazine and even launched her own fashion lines. This includes a swimsuit collection for Victoria’s Secret and some outfits and accessories for the ever-popular Juicy Couture brand.

Because of this, it isn’t surprising that Behati Prinsloo has a high net worth. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Behati Prinsloo has a net worth of $30 million, which is a very impressive amount.

How old is Behati Prinsloo?

Behati Prinsloo was born in Grootfontein, South West Africa, on May 16, 1988. Meaning that, at the time of writing, Behati is 34 years old.

How tall is Behati Prinsloo?

Fans often debate how tall Behati Prinsloo is, especially as the outfits she models can often make her look taller or shorter, depending on how it is shot. However, if you check CelebrityHeights.com, you’ll find that Behati Prinsloo is 5ft and 10 ½ inches tall. Or around 179.1 cm.

What are Behati Prinsloo’s social media accounts?

If you want to follow Behati Prinsloo, then you can follow her on Instagram, where she posts images from her day-to-day life and updates on her current projects.

On Instagram, Behati Prinsloo’s account is behatiprinsloo.

If you prefer Twitter, you can follow @BeePrinsloo for updates on the star’s projects and some of the pictures she posts on Instagram.

A beautiful and talented siren, Behati Prinsloo is known for far more than being “Adam Levine’s wife”.