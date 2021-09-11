Who Is Adam Levine’s Wife?

Who doesn’t know who Adam Levine is? The Maroon 5 frontman has been around since the early 2000s when the pop-rock band first began dominating the scene with their debut album, Songs About Jane. The album would go multi-platinum in the United States and the group would go on to release six more albums. Their latest project, Jordi, was released in June of this year.

Levine has also been a coach on NBC reality talent show The Voice and has appeared in shows like American Horror Story and films like 2013’s Begin Again. He owns a record label, a production company, a menswear collection, and his own fragrance line. Heck, Levine has done so much over the years that it’s probably easier to name what he hasn’t done.

Now that Levine has gotten older, it’s probably safe to assume that he’s found someone to settle down with by now.

It’s no secret that Adam Levine has a thing for models. In 2010, Levine would first start dating Russian Victoria’s Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna. After two years, the two would call it quits. But apparently, Levine is not one to stay down for long as he would soon begin dating another Victoria’s Secret model: Behati Prinsloo.

According to US Weekly, the two started dating in 2012 and would briefly break up in 2013. The couple was considered a done deal for the rest of the world, but little did we know that two months later, the couple would secretly get back together behind closed doors. It wouldn’t be until July 2013 that Levine and Prinsloo would announce they restarted their relationship and were engaged to be married, much to fans’ surprise. But no one was more surprised than Levine himself.

“Famous last words, ‘I’ll never get married,’” he joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2013. “I still don’t necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them, and it’s wonderful.”

The pair would later get married in July of 2014, and Levine, now having experienced being a newlywed, expressed his newfound happiness later that year on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“I never really thought I would adore it. It’s so trippy. I’m a child. How did this happen?” the singer told host Ellen DeGeneres. “I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason. I say it a lot — ‘Wife, wife, wife,’ I love it. I even changed her number in my phone to ‘Wife.’”

Clearly, Levine is smitten with Prinsloo. But who is this Victoria’s Secret model that has stolen the heart of the Maroon 5 frontman?

Behati Prinsloo is a Namibian supermodel that has graced numerous runways for Prada, Victoria’s Secret, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein. According to Blast online magazine, she’s been on the covers of Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, just to name a few. In addition, she’s worked on fashion collections for Juicy Couture and currently has her own swimsuit line – Behati Loves Pink – for Victoria’s Secret, which includes fashion designs from her home country of Namibia. She may not be as famous as her husband, but she’s certainly famous in her own right as she is also one of the top 100 most attractive models in the world. With a resume like that, it’s no wonder why Levine’s so much in love.

The couple has had two children together since they tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed their first daughter, Dusty, in 2016 and their second daughter, Gio, in 2018. And it doesn’t seem that they have any plans on stopping at just two.

“I definitely would want to try for a boy, but if I have all girls, I’ll be happy. I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure,” Prinsloo told US Weekly in a 2018 interview.

Of course, Adam Levine is more than ready to expand his family as he sees it as an opportunity to grow as a parent.

“It’s a shock just how much you worry when you have kids. It’s all-consuming — this whole new life you’re suddenly responsible for. You realize you couldn’t possibly matter less in the equation, but I think that’s really healthy,” he told The Daily Mirror in 2019. “If you even want a shot at being a decent parent, you have to put yourself so far down the list.”