Ben Affleck opens up about J. Lo’s fame and how fan’s reactions are ‘bananas!’

Ben Affleck — in a rare sit-down interview — opened up to Kevin Hart about his career, how money is a burden, how his wife Jennifer Lopez’s fame is rather crazy, and how social media posts about him have it all wrong.

In the first episode of the new season of Hart to Heart, Kevin Hart sat down with Affleck for a 51-minute discussion. Hart praised his guest not just for being a long-time actor but also for branching out into directing and being a genuine person in what’s normally a business filled with fake personalities.

The subject of recent divorce rumors, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have seen endless stories analyzing their every move amidst recent speculation that their relationship is a block away from the lonely town of Splitsville. During the interview, Affleck actually brought up his wife and discussed the extreme level of fame she has, all while never specifically acknowledging the rumors of an impending divorce, though Hart never asked either.

Although the interview just premiered on June 20 on Peacock, there is no information about when it was recorded. It seems clear, based on the short break scenes, that everyone is in very warm clothing (sweaters, etc…), suggesting the interview was conducted no later than March.

Even so, Affleck told a story about J. Lo’s fame and made a statement about money that might make people scratch their heads. He stated that growing up he “didn’t know any rich people,” and discussed the challenges of how he is now rich and that his children are growing up in a rich family. Affleck claimed this is “like a burden I’ve also put on them.”

A lot of non-rich people might see a rich person claiming he burdened his kids with money to be somewhat laughable, but they might also be willing to try and understand his point.

While discussing his children, it was the first time he brought up Jennifer Lopez during the sit-down, saying, “I talk with Jennifer about that. What’s the difference between our kids’ lives and our lives?”

Affleck then offered another quote that might puzzle some people. “Money didn’t change my life at all,” he boldly told Hart, “Except for the point at which I can pay my bills. That was it. That was a big deal.”

He concluded the cash convo by saying, “It’s not a thing worth chasing for.”

So, what did he actually say about J. Lo?

He kicked off the one story he told about her by saying, “She’s so famous….people love her and she really represents something important to people.”

He then humorously imitated fans screaming her name. He explained one night that he, his wife, and their children all went to see a Broadway play and got out of a limo at Times Square to walk the rest of the way when people began mobbing them. Fans were excitedly yelling, “J. Lo!” and Affleck, having difficulty describing her level of fame, finally offered the following eloquent explanation: “The sh** was like f***in’ bananas!”

Earlier in the interview, he told Hart that people on social media who claim he always looks pissed are reacting to still photos that suggest something he doesn’t feel. In other words, they got it all wrong. Hart told Affleck “You have resting bit** face!” Affleck agreed but said he doesn’t prefer that phrase.

Attention General Public: Ben Affleck is NOT miserable. It is literally just his face! If he was smiling 24/7 y’all would call it fake. No matter what, they will not be able to please you. My man is happily married and in love! Leave him, his wife, and his family the hell alone! pic.twitter.com/12WBnb6y59 — kaitlin (@motheraffleck) February 6, 2023

He added that he could be minding his own business and someone would ask him what was wrong apparently because of the look on his face, to which he would wonder why they thought something was wrong.

Was this Ben’s way of politely telling people that nothing is wrong with him and his Bronx bride? Maybe, but the interview would’ve been a must-see if it had turned to their relationship and would’ve made the conversation a true heart-to-heart.

