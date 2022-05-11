Betty White’s estate reveals some of the auction items you’ll need deep pockets to purchase

Five months after the passing of the talented, vibrant, and treasured Betty White, lifelong fans now have the golden opportunity to bid on a variety of memorabilia from White’s estate. Julien’s Auctions is preparing to auction off over 1,500 prized possessions from the star’s illustrious career and intimate personal life.

The aforementioned auction is set to take place over a three-day period and will happen in Beverly Hills starting on Sept. 23, where the event will also receive an online broadcast. Various items will be up for grabs, including scripts, clothing, awards, artwork, jewelry, household items, and many other personal commodities. Unsurprisingly, these items are certainly not cheap — and fans will have to be willing to pay a hefty price to own these collectibles.

As per People, many of these soon-to-be auctioned goodies carry a large price tag, which includes memorabilia from White’s time on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, along with items from her beautiful home in Carmel, California, that she shared with late husband, Allen Ludden.

Here are some of the items and starting bid prices:

Her Wedding Ring: Estimated starting bid: $600-800

Vintage Brooch: $14,000-$16,000

Her On-Set Seat: $3,000-$5,000

Her Golden Girls Getup: $600-$800

Special Scripts: $3,000-$5,000 (each)

The beloved actress tragically passed away on New Year’s Eve 2021, just weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday in January. Her meaningful career left a long-lasting impression on many people. After folks online were selecting her as an ideal celebrity dinner guest, the chances of fans bidding to own her once-in-a-lifetime memorabilia are high.