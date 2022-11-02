Billie Eilish doesn't care what you have to say about the age gap in her relationship

Billie Eilish couldn’t find a care to give over people’s concerns about her relationship with Jesse Rutherford and their significant age gap, after the two appeared to poke fun at it over Halloween.

Rutherford and Eilish became an item in mid-Oct. 2022 following weeks of speculation and rumor, with them going official with images of PDA before the big Halloween costume debacle. While other celebrities dressed as X-Men or Marge Simpson, Eilish and Rutherford went as a baby and an old man.

The reaction was overwhelmingly negative, but her older brother Finneas O’Connell has allegedly given his support for the couple and a glowing recommendation for Rutherford, as Hollywood Life reports none of the parties involved actually care about the eleven-year age gap. An insider spoke of his approval, as well as his joy in seeing his sister happy.

Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.

The source spoke of Rutherford and Eilish’s chemistry, with them both obviously passionate about music. Rutherford apparently doesn’t look at the 20-year-old as a “superstar”, which may be because he’s known her since she was 17.

“The chemistry between them is electrifying and everyone around them can see this. They are both passionate about their music and Jesse treats Billie with so much respect and admiration. He does not look at her as a superstar or anything like that.”

All’s well that ends well, and in truth, the only people who can seriously put their two cents in on the relationship are the two people involved. The age gap is a curious one considering Rutherford knowing her since she was a minor, but age gaps are hardly a new thing in celebrity couples.