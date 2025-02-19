‘Bitter’ Meghan Markle left ‘fuming’ after latest backlash leaves her stuck in Kate Middleton’s shadow

The barrage of bad press against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reached such ridiculous levels over the past few weeks that even Prince William must be feeling sorry for them (even if it’s just a smidge). Across 2025 so far, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced divorce rumors, scathing exposés, and an abundance of hate for *checks notes* helping out LA fire victims?

Recommended Videos

Over on the other side of the pond, meanwhile, Prince William’s popularity only grows by the day (Donald Trump probably has a poster of him up in his White House bedroom) and Kate Middleton enjoys much praise for throwing herself back into Royal duty following her challenging 2024. It’s no surprise, then, that it’s being claimed Meghan is looking over at the U.K. with envy.

Meghan “stinging” after U.S. media turns against her while Kate grabs all the love

Photos by Visionhaus/Getty Images/Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

Meghan Markle is said to have been left “fuming” and “bitter” after receiving endless bad press in recent times, all while her sister-in-law Princess Kate gets lavished with applause. As per Closer Magazine, Meghan is feeling forlorn after performing public duties she sees as no different from Kate — e.g. supporting charitable causes and visiting vulnerable people — but being met with nothing but hate.

“Meghan has of course noticed how millions of royal watchers seem to fawn over Kate’s every move – without giving her work so much as a passing look,” a supposed insider source alleges. “The fact she was slammed for helping out in the wildfire relief effort while Kate’s held up as this almost saintly figure does hurt her.”

Both Harry and Meghan have had to develop a thick skin when it comes to what the U.K. press has to say about them, but U.S. media hasn’t traditionally been so venomous towards them. This January, however, saw Vanity Fair — a publication which has shared pro-Sussex stories in the past — unleash a brutal breakdown of Harry and Meghan’s private and business lives that did them no favors. According to Closer‘s source, “it really stings that the criticism is just as harsh in America these days as it is in Britain.”

It’s also stressed, however, that any grievances Meghan might have about her media coverage aren’t directed as Kate personally. The source shares that the duchess has “softened” her opinion on Kate over the past year and “wishes her nothing but good health after everything she’s been through.” At the same time, it seems Meghan is somewhat resigned to her fate. “It’s something she’s just got to learn to live with at this point, but it still winds her up,” the source concluded.

Whether this really is Meghan’s position or not, she’s certainly putting a brave face on it. She’s maintaining a very cheery, upbeat presence on social media, even managing to rebrand the forced change of her new business’ name due to a legal hitch into a positive. Maybe there’s a silver lining to every cloud, even this one. They do say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, right?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy