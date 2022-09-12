Brett Goldstein is ready to play James Bond on 2022 Emmys red carpet

Brett Goldstein has given an outstanding audition to play James Bond while on the 2022 Emmys red carpet.

Breakout star of Ted Lasso as the grumpy Roy Keane-meets-Zinedine Zidane footballer Roy Kent, Goldstein has gone up for a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Primetime Emmys. Walking across the red carpet, Goldstein channelled his inner Bond in a stunning tuxedo look.

Goldstein recently made a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder, and given how he’s looking in the tuxedo, he wouldn’t look out of place as the master of espionage himself. Before he could even think of taking up the iconic 007 tag, he’s got one final season to film of Ted Lasso.

The role of Bond has yet to be filled after Daniel Craig’s 15-year tenure came to an end in No Time To Die, with a real life tombstone put down in Iceland to commemorate his Bond’s life. Craig consistently said he tried to get out of the franchise since day dot, but perhaps Goldstein would fare different.

Other names consistently thrown up in the 007 discussion for the inevitable reboot have included Tom Hiddlestone, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, and perennial fan pick Idris Elba. Goldstein has never previously been considered, but with his star only rising as time goes on, he might be a strong pick.

There’s no confirmed release date for Ted Lasso’s third season, but it’s been widely speculated to air on Apple TV Plus by the end of 2023.