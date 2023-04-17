Brie Larson is feeling blue at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Brie Larson is currently hitting a series of sartorial home runs, and we’re here for it. Fresh from giving the details of her cutting-edge bra tech in The Marvels trailer, she made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday.

We think she needs to give whoever’s dressing her a raise, as this royal blue number is doing the business and then some.

It’s giving royal 💙



What a great night surrounded by these scientific and cultural change-makers. Watch the @brkthroughprize Ceremony on their YouTube on April 22 at 10am pt. pic.twitter.com/Ypygzd2mcq — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 16, 2023

What can we say but Marvel-lous?

Brie Larson arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bvM1IuebB9 — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

Old school Hollywood style in a nutshell:

#CaptainMarvel star Brie Larson stuns in blue at the red carpet for the 2023 Breakthrough Prize pic.twitter.com/oJ3hxfbSYt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 16, 2023

The Breakthrough Prize Ceremony is considered “The Oscars of Science,” and gathers celebs of all varieties to honor those forging ahead in various scientific fields.

Winners included Princeton’s Clifford P. Brangwynne and the Max Planck Institute’s Anthony A. Hyman for their discovery of “a fundamental mechanism of cellular organization mediated by phase separation of proteins and RNA into membraneless liquid droplets”, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for their work on Deepmind, “a deep learning AI method that rapidly and accurately predicts the three-dimensional structure of proteins from their amino acid sequence,” and Stanford’s Emmanuel Mignot and the University of Tsukubu’s Masashi Yanagisawa for for “discovering that narcolepsy is caused by the loss of a small population of brain cells that make a wake-promoting substance, paving the way for the development of new treatments for sleep disorders.”

The gaggle of smartly turned-out A-listers in attendance here might draw the public in, but it’s the scientists who were the real heroes at the awards, and we like that celebs like Larson are willing to use their star power to shine a light on their achievements.

Larson will be returning to the MCU later this year for The Marvels which, like Captain Marvel before it, should handily plow through a wave of incel internet wailing to become yet another hit for the studio.

The Marvels hits theaters on Nov. 10.