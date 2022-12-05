Brie Larson isn’t letting what happened in Vegas stay in Vegas

If there’s one certainty in life, it’s that when Brie Larson posts on social media, the entire entertainment world stops to pay close attention. Surprise, surprise — today has proven to be no different, with the Marvel superstar happily celebrating a recent and very special night in Las Vegas.

And when the MCU star isn’t busy teasing fans with behind-the-scenes snapshots or intriguing summer vacation pics, she’s apparently having the time of her life with fellow celebrities in Sin City. Over on her official Instagram account, Larson shared a photo captured with notable DJ Steve Aoki, which resulted in absolute celebration amongst her devoted followers. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

Aoki, who Larson dubbed the “King of Cake” due to his reputation for throwing full cakes at audience members, was spotted in a nightclub in Vegas, which resulted in the two cheesing for a photo together. And while Larson’s lists of accomplishments, achievements, and past accolades certainly need no introduction, it’s worth mentioning that the 33-year-old actress also used to be a DJ before her stardom as Captain Marvel.

In fact, Larson was a nightclub DJ specifically, which means that possibly Aoki and Larson have past ties together due to their common occupation. Or, perhaps Aoki, much like the rest of us, is completely fascinated by Larson and finds her to be an absolute joy and a pleasure to spend time with. Either way, we’re definitely here for this pairing — and we wouldn’t mind a DJ collaboration in the future, too.

Catch Larson in The Marvels when it releases on July 28, 2023.