BTS member Jungkook embraces his inner weeb covering the ‘Chainsaw Man’ intro song

It’s been a while since Chainsaw Man season one ended, and while it’s currently unknown if season two will be released or if the show will be renewed, BTS‘s Jungkook released a video where he showed appreciation for the anime’s iconic theme song in the best way he knows how.

A video was uploaded on Twitter, where the K-pop star sang the Chainsaw Man theme song, titled ‘KICK BACK’ by Kenshi Yonezu. The performance was done during a recent live stream on WeVerse, where he sang other songs, such as Sam Smith‘s ‘Unholy’, and “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong. It was reported by Twitter user @jksdgie that the Chainsaw Man theme was sung around the end of the stream.

CHAINSAW MAN OPENING BY JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/SDvurOfq5C — soft koo pics (@jksdgie) February 1, 2023

K-pop stans, who are also weebs, were shocked that they missed this epic performance, and it’s no surprise considering that Chainsaw Man’s theme has over 64 million views on YouTube and was streamed over 138 million times on Spotify. Jungkook’s performance was seen as their two favorite worlds colliding.

Crossover i didn't know i needed https://t.co/j4A8PyxKqk — 𝒔𝒆𝒛𝒂𝒓𝒖🥐 (@sezzling_sisig) February 2, 2023

WTF MY WORLDS HAVE COLLIDED https://t.co/dQeSqhnMR4 — teh_tawar (@teh_tawar99) February 2, 2023

This is why he's my bias https://t.co/EDSVKaKz9l — wari🧌 (@bkgsweetie101) February 2, 2023

It needs the sales boost https://t.co/g6uaHikzPy — 🌙 SanTigre (@c0simus) February 2, 2023

It’s no secret that BTS are also anime fans. Multiple members have shown interest in the genre through a variety of social media posts and livesteams. Back in 2015, Suga cosplayed Naruto, with photos still circulating on the internet to this day. Meanwhile, Jin performed the Spirited Away soundtrack on piano during a livestream.

oh and when yoongi dresses up as naruto,,, absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/xivlsQK8vl — maryam (@syubhoya) May 7, 2020

remember when Seokjin played the Spirited Away OST on the piano???? IM STILL CRYING YALL#MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/K1i3s7TzoN — lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 (@seokjinbit) July 26, 2020

Chainsaw Man was one of the most hyped-up anime series during the fall of 2022. All 12 episodes, both in Japanese and English dub, are available to stream on Crunchyroll.