Camila Cabello unintentionally captures crazy UFO on film

You gotta see it to believe it.

Camila Cabello appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, and to the delight of the host, she brought with her an exclusive video to show the audience.

In fact, Fallon was so excited to show the clip that he began the segment with it, prefaced by Cabello explaining that she was in South America (though she never mentioned the specific country), and that there had been numerous “sightings” there before.

She noted that she actually considers herself as mostly a skeptic when it comes to such things, but also goes on to admit that the video, taken while they were hiking, clearly shows UFO activity.

When the video was shown, the audience sounded shocked.

Cabello, who is normally a singer-songwriter by trade and is also currently a judge on The Voice – a show she once auditioned for before she became famous – can apparently double as professional UFO photographer/videographer. After the clip was shown (which you can watch in the video above), she explained that there is another object that comes from behind one mountain and quickly circles behind the other mountain. That particular part was not shown, but certainly doesn’t take away from the jaw dropping clip that was.

Initially, the video reveals an object moving extremely fast in the sky and then it’s gone in a second. However, upon second viewing, the video is slowed down and you can see the object’s flight path more clearly.

Cabello did not share this video on social media nor anywhere else before her appearance on the show, so reactions have yet to come in.

During the segment, she also participated in a game called “SongMoji’s” in which she and Jimmy Fallon competed against each other as they tried to decipher what song the displayed emoji’s are naming. It’s not as exciting as trying to decipher the UFO in her video.