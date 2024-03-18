He has spent decades interviewing some of Hollywood's richest stars, so how does his own net worth fare?

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God has rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood’s richest celebrities. As the longtime co-host of the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne has interviewed the likes of Patti LaBelle, Soulja Boy, Azealia Banks, Stevie Wonder, and billionaire Jay-Z, putting him squarely among hip-hop royalty.

Charlamagne’s decades-long run on the airwaves has seen him become involved in celebrity beefs with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, and more recently saw him weigh in on President Joe Biden. With such an illustrious radio career and close vicinity to music royalty, you might be wondering what Charlamagne himself is worth. We’ve confirmed Charlamagne Tha God’s net worth below (hint, it’s eye-watering).

Charlamagne Tha God’s net worth, confirmed

As of March 2024, Charlamagne Tha God has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of that net worth is derived from Charlamagne’s longtime involvement in The Breakfast Club, which he co-hosts with DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious. The radio show is broadcast on television and airs in over 90 radio markets across the United States, earning Charlamagne a reported $3 million annual salary.

Charlemagne’s business ventures in the radio space also include the Black Effect Podcast Network, which he founded in partnership with iHeartMedia in 2020. The network has since hosted annual festivals, with tickets going for up to $50. Away from the booth, Charlamagne has contributed to his net worth with a smattering of television roles, including shows like Empire and Dave.

Charlamagne has been hosting the MTV show Uncommon Sense since 2015, and in 2020 closed a lucrative deal with Comedy Central for a new television series. Elsewhere, Charlamagne is the co-host of the uber-popular podcast The Brilliant Idiots, which draws in some two million weekly listeners across all platforms. With those numbers, The Things reports that Charlamagne could be bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars every month.

Meanwhile, Charlamagne has authored two books — titled Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It and Shook Ones: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me — both of which became New York Times bestsellers. Charlamagne’s pursuits in publishing have also seen him launch his Black Privilege Publishing imprint, a Simon & Schuster partnership that has published a range of books including comics.

In terms of real estate, it has been reported that Charlemagne owns at least two houses; one in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey and another property in Ghana. All of it adds to an incredibly illustrious career for Charlamagne Tha God.