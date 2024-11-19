Cher reveals her biggest career achievement and why Sonny was an utter rapscallion

When you’re an icon like Cher, people are going to hang on to your every word and want every possible piece of advice you can offer. So when she recently had a fascinating chat with Hoda Kotb for TODAY, there was no shortage of inspiring words and vibes.

The singer, whose memoir Cher: The Memoir: Part 1 was published on Nov. 19, 2024, talked about her “greatest achievement” and said, “I can say many things. My children, they come to my mind first. But not giving up, and that’s what I know to do.”

Although Cher’s net worth is pretty up-there now, she said she has been “down without money and without a job.” If persevering no matter what’s going on in your life and staying consistent is what it takes to have a career like Cher’s, chances are a lot of people are going to take these wise words to heart. It’s also sweet that Cher mentioned her two kids Elijah Blue Allman and Chaz Bono first.

Cher also spilled some tea about Sonny, her famous creative partner and ex-husband. She told Kotb that Sonny thought it was totally fine to act like the money they made together was all his. He put it in his own bank account, which is maddening to hear about. The singer said she would like to tell Sonny today, “What was the moment you thought it would be all right to take all my money?”

Whether you’re a regular person or a legendary singer, it’s not easy to end a marriage, and getting advice from a close friend can make all the difference. Cher explained that Lucille Ball, who worked with her husband Desi Arnaz on I Love Lucy, told her, “F*** him, you’re the one with the talent.” Ouch… and true! Everyone really does love Lucy, right?

This would be a fantastic story on its own since it’s always fun to hear about which celebs know each other. But it’s even better considering that Cher actually said the F-word while on TODAY… and it aired! Cher told Kotb, “You said I could!” The joy and chaos of live TV.

Cher’s memoir is perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about her marriage to Sonny, which must be everyone, since they were one of the most famous musical duos around. Since 16-year-old Cher fell in love with 27-year-old Sonny and they worked together for years, including on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, getting divorced must not have been a simple process. She described herself as “dizzy with loneliness” and explained that there were heartbreaking moments when she thought about ending her life. She then wrote, “I can just leave him.”

Anyone with Cher’s career could be conceited and snobby, but that’s definitely not the vibe of the wonderful and warm-hearted singer. Instead, she speaks candidly about her experiences, good and bad, like when she said in a 2023 radio interview that she should have ensured she got a songwriting credit for “Believe.” She made millions throughout her career, but knows “I could’ve gotten a lot of money.”

The singer also said she has had “a really good life” that has had moments that were “hard” and “crazy” and “amazing and treacherous and sad.” Anyone who wants to hear more of Cher’s incredible life stories (aka everyone) can read her memoir and wait for the second part in 2025.

