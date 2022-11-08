Chris Hemsworth has no worries about brother Liam getting into shape for ‘The Witcher’

If you were concerned whether Liam Hemsworth would be able to get buff enough to play the legendary Geralt of Rivea in The Witcher on Netflix after Henry Cavill leaves the role, don’t worry. Liam’s brother Chris took to Twitter to assuage any of those fears.

At the end of last month we were treated to the news that season 3 will be the last season of the show with fan favorite Cavill in the lead role. The official Witcher twitter account shared the news, and a fan said he was interested to see how Liam would prepare for the role physically.

He also mentioned Chris Hemsworth’s training app, Centr.

Looking forward to seeing how @LiamHemsworth interprets Geralt— guess he better hit #Centr for a similar physique to Henry. — Rob Taylor (@FavNerdGuy) October 29, 2022

This prompted a reply from none other than Chris today, who said not only was his brother a member of Centr, but also working really hard to make sure he’s ready for the role.

Don't worry Liam's been a loyal @CentrFit member for years and is hitting the books hard on this one. Congrats again on the role, @LiamHemsworth https://t.co/7lWXaVKR9R — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 8, 2022

Looks like Liam’s going to try and transform himself to be in the type of shape he needs to be for the iconic character. As for Cavill, he’s been fairly outspoken of his love for the franchise since the beginning. Back in 2019 he revealed just how much:

“I really enjoy playing these kind of games and reading these kinds of books in my spare time,” he said according to Hobby Consolas. “I don’t consider it a job. For me it is more like an extraordinary opportunity to live my childhood and adult life fantasies.”

While there hasn’t been an official reason for Cavill’s departure, reasons range from it’s simply time to move on to he needs to be available for the next Man of Steel movie. Another rumor is that he wasn’t seeing “eye to eye” with producers.

Season 3 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix in the Summer of 2023.