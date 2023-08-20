Clearly running out of things to blame on James Gunn, he’s now getting blasted for the trailers that play before ‘Blue Beetle’

The default option for way too many people when anything at DC ruffles their feathers in any way is to go directly to the source and blame James Gunn, but such outrages are getting harder and harder to come by with writers and actors still on strike and effectively shutting down the entire industry.

As a result, we’ve been left in the bizarre situation where the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios has been left to wade into some truly unexpected waters, whether he’s denying he had a word with the comic book decision to bump up the presence of the character his wife plays in live-action, or incredulously shooting down the rumors he’d cast a porn star as Superman: Legacy‘s Lex Luthor.

Image via Warner Bros.

The latest umbrage born against Gunn technically doesn’t have anything to do with DC, but somebody still felt it was the wisest course of action to chastise him on Threads for theaters across the country having the gall to screen an age-appropriate trailer for incoming horror sequel The Nun II right before Blue Beetle.

It probably wasn’t even worth his time to respond, but the writer and director nonetheless offered an explanation that the original poster somehow didn’t reach themselves, noting that “I’m not putting the trailers on movies,” which is a call ironed out between Warner Bros. and its various distributors.

The downside is that not many people will have a similar complaint, seeing as Blue Beetle is failing to catch fire as it heads towards the DCU’s lowest-grossing opening weekend bar the pandemic-afflicted Wonder Woman 1984.