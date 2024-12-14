Conservative sellout Mike Lindell’s net worth, confirmed

Donald Trump has a knack for surrounding himself with the most morally bankrupt, cartoonishly absurd people the nation has to offer.

Just look at his 2025 administration so far, which consists of a wrestling wacko, a brainless billionaire or two, and a veritable who’s-who of wealthy criminals. That’s not to mention the fringe people he invites into the clown show, like the notoriously unhinged Marjorie Taylor Greene or truly pathetic pillow puppet Mike Lindell.

The latter has yet to find his spot among Trump’s 2025 allies, but there’s no doubt he’s awaiting his moment. After all, Lindell trashed his reputation nearly a decade ago with his unabashed reverence for Trump, and he’s got little personality left other than being the pitiful patsy of the felon’s 2016 team. Lindell’s only claim to fame, these days, are the frequent lawsuits he pursues against various lenders, and of course his continued legal struggles over his involvement in the attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Lindell is controversy wrapped up in a lumpy, uncomfortable pillow, and that makes him a perfect candidate for Trump’s incoming administration. With all those legal hurdles, a floundering reputation, and the wrong kind of controversy weighing him down, he’s not likely to cinch a position, but its the loss of his once-prominent wealth that really disqualifies him from a spot on Trump’s mega-wealthy team.

What is MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell worth?

Lindell has been drowning in fees and legal disputes ever since he hitched his wagon to Trump’s runaway train, and its hitting him where it hurts — right in the wallet. After spending the last four years attempting to dispute the results of the 2020 election, Lindell subsequently faced massive lawsuits from the companies he defamed.

He then spent several years clinging to relevance through any means necessary, including through protracted online seminars and predictions over when Trump would miraculously ascend to president despite losing his position in the White House. When none of his predictions, accusations, or brazen statements were found to be true, Lindell simply sank further into the right-wing miasma of misinformation.

As a result, Lindell is headed into 2025 dead broke. He used to be worth more than $100 million, largely through his business ventures, but that wealth has been trickling away for years. Mishandling of funds, paired with all those lawsuits, will really do damage to one’s bank account, and Lindell is a prime example.

As he faces yet more lawsuits and fees, Lindell is scrambling to find a way to pay, since his net worth currently sits at a hilariously depressing $0 over on Celebrity Net Worth. Not $100, not even $1, just a measly, miserable $0 and ¢0. It’s actually likely that the amount is a fair bit lower — our guy is in serious debt, these days — but it’s inarguably amusing to see that sly little $0 alongside the unabashed grifter’s name.

