Dave Chappelle attacker has been charged

Isaiah Lee, the man accused of attacking Dave Chapelle on stage at the Netflix is a Joke event earlier this week has been charged, but won’t face any felony charges.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced his office has charged Lee with four offenses including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, and two other misdemeanor charges.

Earlier today District Attorney George Gascon shared that he would not be prosecuting Lee. He said that after a review of evidence there was not enough to show felony conduct.

Lee could still potentially face jail time for the four charges against him if convicted. Under Calfornia county law, misdemeanors carry a maximum of one year in country jail.

The incident that took place on Tuesday night was captured on video shared online. The clip shows Lee rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle before being apprehended by security. The 23-year-old wound up leaving the venue on a stretcher and was taken to a nearby hospital before being sent to jail where he remains on a $30,000 bond.

It was later alleged that Lee had been in possession of a knife embedded into a replica gun that he managed to smuggle into the venue despite metal detectors being in place at the entry. A spokesperson for the Hollywood Bowl where Chappelle had been performing said to TMZ that they will be conducting a review of their procedures following the incident.

After everything went down, Chappelle returned to the stage unharmed continuing on with the show while joking about the incident with friends Chris Rock and Jamie Foxx.