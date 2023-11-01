David Duchovny’s net worth, explained

Multi-hyphenate talent David Duchovny has given us so much, but what have we given him in return?

Duchovny hit the jackpot when he landed the role of Fox Mulder on The X-Files back in 1993. What started as a three-season contract paying $150,000 per episode morphed lucratively up to $240,000 per episode starting with season four. Keep in mind, this was back in the days when shows shot 24 episodes per season. He was doing alright for himself – Probably exhausted, but alright.

His journey in entertainment was only just beginning during his X-Files days, and with a lengthy career in entertainment, his net worth grew with each new project added to his filmography. If you’re wondering how much of a nest egg he’s built for himself, we’ve got you covered.

What is David Duchovny’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Duchovny is worth $80 million — and let’s be honest, that’s a lot of money. Where did it all come from? Being an internationally famous film and television star certainly didn’t hurt. As we shared above, living life as the face of one of the biggest network TV hits in the 1990s definitely had its advantages, too.

Then there were the movies. X-Files: Fight the Future debuted in 1998, landing Duchovny a reported $4 million paycheck. The sequel, X-Files: I Want to Believe, hit theaters a decade later, adding $6 million to the star’s bank account. Business being business, Duchovny also sued the makers of The X-Files for cutting him out of the show’s profits and nabbed another $20 million for his efforts.

The success train continued, and Duchovny made an estimated $2.7 million per season for his Showtime series Californication, which ran from 2007 to 2014.

Massive fame gives, and massive fame takes away. In 2011, Duchovny and his wife, Tea Leoni, split after years of rocky business, with Duchovny having entered treatment for sex addiction in 2008. By 2014, their divorce was finalized, and Duchovny found himself with a $40,000 monthly spousal support payment to deal with, in addition to $8,000 of payments per month in child support. Based on his projected net worth, he’ll only be able to keep those payments up for 138 years before he needs to find more work.

So, as far as we’re concerned, he’s doing just fine for himself.