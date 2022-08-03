Demi Lovato is using she/her pronouns again, claiming ‘nobody’s perfect’

It seems like Demi Lovato has done some self-reflection on her identity, which is perfectly OK, and re-adopted she/her pronouns after previously going by exclusively they/them.

During her interview on the Sprout podcast, the gender-fluid singer said that she’s a “fluid person” and just felt “human” rather than categorizing her feelings or identity.

“Yeah, so, they/them is… I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again. For me, I’m such a fluid person that … I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. That’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core,”

Lovato said that the reason she returned to using she/her pronouns was that she was feeling “more feminine” lately. She also said that “nobody’s perfect”, especially if we’re all learning. She finishes off by saying that it’s “all about respect” for how people would like to identify.

“Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/ her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary back in 2021 and has told fans that she used they/them pronouns. According to the singer, she realized her identity through “healing and self-reflective work”, which led to her making the change.

Lovato has updated her Instagram bio and has included “she/her” next to the “they/them” pronouns.