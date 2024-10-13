‘Gurl… glad you got away’: Dennis Quaid insanely demands ‘law and order,’ leaves Lea Thompson questioning how she was once engaged to ‘the stupid’

Well folks, it looks like we have got another actor proudly proclaiming their Republican bona fides. No, it’s not Kevin Sorbo this time.

Instead, we have Dennis Quaid, the star of the Reagan biopic, for a political rally in Coachella, California. There he stood, in what used to be Vice President Harris’ old stomping grounds, declaring, “God bless you. God bless America. I’m here today to tell you that it’s time to pick a side.” Quaid went on to ask a series of rhetorical questions: “Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution? Or for TikTok?” He further added, “Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders?”

Dennis Quaid asks if we’re going to be “a nation of law and order” while at a rally for a convicted felon. pic.twitter.com/9cQBdmt3U8 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 13, 2024

Well, Dennis, let me ask you this: Are we going to be a nation that values education, or one that dismantles the Department of Education, as Trump has suggested? Are we going to be a nation with an independent justice system or one where the President hijacks the Department of Justice for his own gain? And let’s not forget about Trump’s not-so-secret aim to turn America into a Christian authoritarian state.

“Pick a side,” Dennis further asked the crowd. He even drew parallels between the political landscape of the 1980s and today, citing record-high inflation and the Iran hostages. I guess we’re just glossing over little differences like the lack of a pandemic, climate crisis, or January 6th-style insurrection attempt back then, huh? Well, it’s almost infuriating to watch another actor throw his hat into the ring of a seemingly losing cause. With all due respect to his craft, when did portraying a president equate to political expertise?

Interestingly, Quaid’s ex-fiancée Lea Thompson was less than impressed with his Trump cheerleading. The Back to the Future star responded to a video of Quaid’s speech with a confused emoji, simply writing, “I was engaged to him.”

Thompson had previously spoken highly of Quaid, crediting him with showing her the ropes of Hollywood when she was a newbie.

“I met him on my very first movie so I didn’t know anything. I really owe him a debt of gratitude for teaching me the ropes.”

It’s sad to see him disappoint her and well, everyone else like this. But hey, she definitely dodged a bullet. Many on social media were quick to congratulate Thompson for getting away from Quaid when she did.

Dodged a bullet, you didn't marry him. Can't say the same for Meg Ryan — 🥥🌴 (@AnnabellaNewYor) October 13, 2024

Gurl….glad you got away! — Madz 🌊🇺🇸🌊 (@madz4you123) October 13, 2024

Although to be fair, Quaid wasn’t always shilling for Trump at far-right rallies. That’s more of a recent career pivot, kind of like how Sorbo went from Hercules to “guy who angrily rants about liberals on Twitter.”

I’m not saying Dennis Quaid is washed up. The man’s had a long and successful career, from Breaking Away to The Parent Trap to Far From Heaven. But honestly, if you’re going to use your star power to cape for a twice-impeached ex-president who incited a violent coup attempt… maybe stick to the straight-to-VOD purgatory with Sorbo. At least then you’re only inflicting your views on the three people who still pay to watch those.

In the end, Quaid can campaign for whomever he wants – that’s his First Amendment right. And the rest of us have the right to raise an eyebrow at a millionaire actor best known for playing a variety of charming rogues suddenly pretending to be a serious political thinker.

