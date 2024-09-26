Did Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis split?

On-screen chemistry rarely sparks real-life romance, but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis seemed to break that mold with their true Hollywood love story. Now, rumors are swirling: could this fairy-tale romance be nearing its final chapter?

Recommended Videos

Meeting each other as their on-again off-again partners on That ’70s Show, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have known each other for over 25 years. Kunis had admitted that she had “the biggest crush on him” while filming, and their on-screen kiss was, somewhat problematically, her first kiss ever. (via PEOPLE) Surprisingly, after the show ended, the two went their separate ways and dated other partners before finding their way back to each other.

When the two finally reunited at the Golden Globes in Jan. 2012, they started dating but decided to keep things casual. But as fate had planned, the duo made their relationship exclusive after three months of casual dating. And after moving in together in April 2012, things started looking good for the couple and they swiftly made their way to the next milestone—an engagement.

Kutcher and Kunis have been married for almost a decade

Kutcher and Kunis were engaged by Feb. 2014 and soon, Kunis was pregnant with the couple’s first child in March. The couple then became parents to a daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, on Oct. 1, 2014. After tackling the initial rush of parenthood, Kutcher and Kunis officially married in a private ceremony in July 2015. And a year later, on Nov. 30, 2016, the two welcomed a second baby, a son named Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

After almost a decade of marriage and parenthood of two children, rumors are now surfacing that the seemingly perfect couple is splitting. But is there any truth to the claim?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis divorce rumors surface after Diddy faces serious charges in court

Though the couple keeps their family matters private, except for getting spotted at outings once in a while, the public is eyeing a possible split between the two actors. This alleged rumor has come after a recent resurgence of controversy surrounding Kutcher and Sean “Diddy” Combs and after the couple were seen out separately with their kids in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

Kutcher’s earlier remarks regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious parties have put him in the spotlight in the wake of Diddy’s incrimination. Diddy was formally charged on Monday, Sept. 23, of federal offenses including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. This caused the resurgence of media coverage from a 2019 interview on Hot Ones, during which Kutcher hinted at having some secretive information about Diddy. (via The Economic Times)

But despite all the online chit-chat, neither Kutcher nor Kunis have confirmed the split rumors, thus far. And amidst all the heat surrounding Diddy’s case, it’s natural that Kutcher keeps a low profile for a while. Meanwhile, the source of the split rumors is also unconfirmed and seems baseless. A source for PEOPLE also called the rumor “absolutely ridiculous and false,” so we can’t trust it yet.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy