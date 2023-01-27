Ashton Kutcher had ‘the strangest feeling’ seeing Mila Kunis as Jackie while filming ‘That ’90s Show’

The Netflix nostalgia grab spin-off of a nostalgia grab, That ’90s Show, is kind of a hit. One of the more viable reasons to watch is the return of characters from the original show. Ashton Kutcher recently commented on what it was like to see real-life spouse Mila Kunis as Jackie again.

In the original show, Jackie and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) were together in the end, but in the new show she’s married to Kelso (Kutcher). In an interview with Buzzfeed, co showrunner Bonnie Turner shared an anecdote about Kutcher.

“He said, ‘When I woke up, it was Mila standing over me, and I opened my eyes. I looked around and I was in the Forman basement with my wife staring up at the [lighting] grid, dressed as Jackie. It was the strangest feeling I’ve ever had. I literally didn’t know [what year] I was [in] for a minute.'”

Seeing your real-life wife dressed up as your fictional wife while on the set of a show you did decades ago will have that effect apparently. Co-showrunner Terry Turner talked about what it was like to see those two acting together again, saying it was “really the icing on the cherry on the sundae of this show.”

The scene between them, Terry Turner said, just spouted out when it was written. “That scene, I wrote all at once. Just spilled out of my fingers. I wanted Ashton to say, ‘Damn, Jackie’ so bad.”

That ’90s Show is currently streaming on Netflix.