Since her rapid ascent as the Democratic candidate for president, Kamala Harris has enjoyed endorsements from a whole host of high-profile figures.

Recommended Videos

Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton and even former Vice President Mike Pence are among the political heavyweights who have thrown their support behind Harris, while celebrities like Bette Midler, Mark Ruffalo, Pink, and Olivia Rodrigo have led the celebrity endorsements. One fellow celebrity whose support for Harris has long been on everyone’s minds is Beyoncé, but do we know for sure that the pop star has officially endorsed Kamala Harris?

Did Beyoncé endorse Kamala Harris for president?

Beyoncé has not yet offered her official endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, but a few clues suggest that she ultimately will. For starters, we do know that Beyoncé’s team authorized the use of her song “Freedom” — which featured on her 2016 album Lemonade — for the Harris campaign, including at rallies and in promotional materials.

The track was featured in a video announcing Harris’ candidacy last month, and was even playing as the vice president took the stage at the Democratic National Convention. This in itself is something of an endorsement, especially considering how Beyoncé reacted to Donald Trump’s use of the song. Last week, reports emerged that Beyoncé’s team had sent a cease and desist letter to Trump after the former president used “Freedom” in a campaign video of his own, which was swiftly deleted from his social media channels.

Another factor pointing to Beyoncé’s potential endorsement of Harris ⏤ and opposition to Trump ⏤ stems from heavily circulated rumors that she was going to perform at the DNC. It was widely speculated that the “Single Ladies” singer would join forces with Taylor Swift on the final day of the convention. While those reports never materialized, Beyoncé’s name being circulated within the Democratic rumor mill suggests that perhaps something is still on the horizon regarding Beyoncé’s endorsement of Harris.

There’s also the fact that Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is one of many high-profile supporters of Harris. In July, Knowles shared an image of herself with Harris, taken backstage at one of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour shows, in which she described the candidate as “new, youthful [and] sharp” and declared “Kamala Harris for President.” For what it’s worth, we do know that Beyoncé endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 and Obama in 2012, suggesting she leans towards the Democratic Party when deciding who to support. So come on Bey! What are you waiting for?



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy