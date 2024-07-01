Did Bianca Censori dress provocatively before Kanye? Her style history, confirmed

Kanye “Ye” West isn’t particularly known for his stellar behavior or for keeping his opinions to himself. Heck, he’s not even known for his steady relationships — on the contrary. Since his divorce from Kim Kardashian, he’s become known for being quite a difficult partner to everyone but Bianca Censori.

During his eight-year relationship with the Kardashian, Ye’s habits were often televised for the world to see. Although he was often seen running from the cameras on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the show still showed the less desirable parts of Kimye’s marriage, including the way Ye dictated Kim’s outfits. Well, “dictated” is a strong word — let’s say he did an entire closet makeover for his now ex-wife, with a very specific style in mind.

For years, Kardashian was dressed in Yeezy clothes, becoming Ye’s muse for his work. Now, years later, we see Kanye with Bianca Censori, while she’s wearing… minimal clothing, to say the least. Is he forcing her to dress that way? The internet seems to think so.

Is Kanye West forcing Bianca to dress inappropriately?

This may be shocking to know, but no, Ye is not forcing his wife, Censori, to dress in her minimal attire — at least, as far as we know. Although the rapper is undeniably known for influencing Kim’s wardrobe, a quick Google search will show you that Censori has always had a unique taste for fashion.

The architectural designer and model seemingly always wore revealing clothes — only, she wasn’t in the public eye as she is now. In now-deleted pictures from her Instagram account, which you can see underneath this paragraph, Bianca often shared her eccentric outfits on social media, and her love for skin-tight clothing has always been evident.

On the other hand, her hair has gone through changes. Whereas she usually wore her hair dark, long, and styled — almost reminiscent of Ye’s ex-wife’s hair — she now appears to be much bolder in her hair styling choices. In the two years she’s been married to Ye, the model has been seen sporting short blonde hair, a dark black bob, and even wavy pink hair.

While we’re not ones to often defend Ye, this time around, the internet has run rampant with a narrative without checking the facts first. It appears that Censori has always been one for showing skin, with or without Kanye West by her side.

