Did Queen Elizabeth II pass away?

Recent developments in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, have led to misleading reports regarding the current status of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.

In short, to clear up any confusion from conflicting reports, Queen Elizabeth II did not pass away. The Queen, who is 96 years old, is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire following a sudden health scare. After doctors became concerned for her health, it was all hands on deck. Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, at just 25 years old.

Right now, Her Majesty’s four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, have all traveled to Balmoral Castle to be at the Queen’s side.

Queen Elizabeth II has ruled the country for over 70 years. She has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. On April 9, 2021, her husband, Prince Philip — the Duke of Edinburgh — died at 99.

When Queen Elizabeth dies, “Operation London Bridge” will be initiated, which involves burying her body in a prepared tomb at King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, alongside Prince Philip. Following her death, the country will enter a 12-day mourning period wherein the government will undergo a social media blackout.

It goes without saying that the whole nation hopes to delay Operation London Bridge for as long as possible. Religious and state leaders, as well as English natives alike, are praying for Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.