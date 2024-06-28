Did Selena Gomez get plastic surgery?

While we like following Selena Gomez‘s romance with foodie influencer Benny Blanco (who’s also a big deal in the music world), we’ve also been hearing for years now that she has gotten plastic surgery. But is that true?!

We’ve loved Selena Gomez since her adorable days onWizards of Wavery Place, and her banter with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on Only Murders In The Building seems to get better with each season of the Hulu show. While the focus is always on her talent (as it totally should be), fans also want to know if she went to any doctors and got plastic surgery.

Has Selena Gomez gotten any plastic surgery?

Image via Hulu

According to Cameosurgerycenter.com, people think Selena Gomez has gotten lip filler, cheek filler, breast implants, and a procedure called “fox eye surgery.” While some could argue that she’s gotten some procedures done and just hasn’t mentioned it in public yet, we think she’s a pretty honest person (and a lot more “real” than most celebrities). If she had gotten plastic surgery, we think she would talk about it. According to Life & Style Magazine, Selena Gomez has said she got Botox, but that’s it.

Fans have been talking about Gomez’s chest for a while, though, and continue to question if she’s had a boob job. According to E! News, people thought she had gotten her boobs done in 2014 when she was photographed in a tank top that showed a lot of cleavage. A source explained to E! News, “This is a rumor that comes up all the time. She did not have any work done.”

Of course, we totally support Selena Gomez’s choice to get Botox as she can do whatever she chooses, and if she did get other procedures, we would be on her side. It seems like fans think that everyone has gotten plastic surgery, from comedian Matt Rife, to young singers and actresses like Gomez.

She isn’t the only one who is into doing something that might make her look younger. Vogue reported that, as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons noted, the amount of people between the ages of 20 and 29 getting Botox went up 28% between 2010 and 2023. Gomez is 31, and she might have been getting Botox for a while now.

