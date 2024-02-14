Things have been going relatively smoothly between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, with neither side feeling particularly inclined to dig up the hatchet again, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world is going to play nice as well. In fact, just when everyone was about to embark on a new era where the name T-Swizzle wouldn’t be associated with the formerly esteemed if not necessarily respectable artist going by Ye, a former NFL player has alleged that Swift had Kanye removed from the Allegiant Stadium during Sunday’s Super Bowl game.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, according to what Brandon Marshall claimed in his podcast called Paper Route, there was a bit of a drama brewing between the two celebrities again during the 2024 Super Bowl.

“So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Taylor Swift’s booth. Any time they were going to be showing [Taylor Swift], Kanye’s face was going to be there.”

Marshall went on to add that Taylor allegedly gets ticked off and “makes a call or two,” whereupon Kanye is purportedly kicked out of the stadium.

Did Taylor have Kanye kicked out of the Super Bowl?

Screengrab via Apple TV

Now, if it were any other time, we would’ve just laughed at this rumor. I mean, sure, Taylor Swift is a global superstar with an unprecedented level of clout, but surely even she can’t have someone like Kanye removed from the Super Bowl, right? Well, like I said, if it were any other time, it would’ve seemed implausible, but given the fact that Taylor is practically the moment these days and pretty much the talk of the town everywhere… All I’m saying is that it’s not a stretch of the imagination as it once would’ve been.

And this isn’t just some backwater scuttlebutt you hear mentioned in passing from a questionable news outlet. Brandon Marshall is a very recognizable name in the NFL, so for him to make this outrageous claim without any veritable source would be bizarre, to say the least. And Kayne did leave the show at some point, according to Forbes.

Kanye West’s representatives, meanwhile, have reached out to TMZ to deny the rumors. “This is a completely fabricated rumor,” a rep said. “It is not true.”

It’s also being claimed that West received a lukewarm reaction from peers and other celebrities, which, if true, might have had to do with the extremely antisemitic, career-torpedoing statements he repeatedly made in 2022.