Did Taylor Swift snub Celine Dion at the Grammys?

Céline Dion made a triumphant return to the public eye during the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, to present the evening’s biggest prize, Album Of The Year. The legendary singer, who has been battling stiff-person syndrome since 2022, handed Taylor Swift the trophy, but the younger artist’s reaction instantly caused an uproar on social media.

Taylor walked up to the stage with the collaborators who helped make her winning album Midnights in tow, including Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, making history as the only person in the history of the Grammys to win the category four different times. Busy hugging everyone and looking a little dazed, the artist picked up her award from Céline’s hands without so much as making eye contact with her. She also did not mention her in her speech, unlike Céline who made sure to recall the moment Diana Ross and Sting presented her with the same award 27 years prior.

Did Taylor Swift intentionally ignore Céline Dion at the 2024 Grammys?

Considering Taylor Swift was one of the first people on her feet when host Trevor Noah announced Céline Dion’s appearance while singing the lyrics to her power ballad “The Power of Love,” we have a hard time believing she meant to disregard her peer on purpose.

This is Taylor Swift snubbing Celine Dion? pic.twitter.com/irhpiThNBP — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 5, 2024

While the moment wasn’t one of Taylor’s best, and understandably resulted in backlash online, it was almost certainly just a mishap caused by the overwhelming emotion of an unexpected win. Unfortunately, it’s hard to live down these kinds of awkward instances when they’re being broadcast to millions.

not trying to be hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact insane — adam (@adamjmoussa) February 5, 2024 Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION. — Mike Gauyo 🇭🇹 (@blackboywrites) February 5, 2024

A picture taken backstage right after the blunder where the two icons can be seen hugging and smiling is further proof that if there was any animosity, it was quickly patched up.

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift backstage at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/cCHxfgzJ89 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

Neither Céline Dion nor Taylor Swift commented on the occurrence, but our best bet is that there is no bad blood between the two Grammy champions and that their hearts will, indeed, go on.