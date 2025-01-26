Diddy’s ‘homeboy’ Ashton Kutcher admitted ‘mindblowingly debauched sexual stuff’ was crux of rapper’s parties

Disgraced rapper, music producer, and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs (also known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy) is embroiled in a criminal scandal of truly massive proportions, as the singer faces multiple civil and criminal suits for alleged crimes and incidents spanning many, many years.

Some of the most shocking allegations come from his so-called “freak off” parties, and Diddy’s deep connections to the Hollywood great and good means that many, many celebrities are caught in the crossfire. Ashton Kutcher was once a firm friend of Combs and has previously admitted to there being “a lot” he couldn’t mention about Diddy’s parties. Given everything that has been exposed about these parties, his words seem like a massive understatement.

Speaking to Elle in 2009, Sean Combs gave a sexually charged interview discussing his “sexually precocious” childhood and the adulthood that followed. In the interview, which charts a course through Diddy’s life with constant references to sex and sexualized situations (which feels almost like a foreshadowing of what was to come much later), the interviewer revealed how Kutcher had admitted that “mindblowingly debauched sexual stuff” went down at Diddy’s parties.

Combs brushed the statement off with a mock suggestion that as long as it was two guys and two women in the same room at the same, he was fine with whatever his “homeboy” said. Now, at the time, it seemed like an innocent statement, with no one paying much attention to the fact that the rapper didn’t deny Kutcher’s assertion in any way and actually nodded along to the revelation in his effort to dodge confirming it. Of course, we know now that “mindblowingly debauched” doesn’t even begin to cover it.

It’s unclear whether Kutcher was referring to Diddy’s “freak off” parties in this decade-old statement since those are the parties currently at the center of the many, many criminal cases against the rapper. Insiders suggest That ’70s Show star’s ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, shielded him from the worst of the “tempting situations” presented by his friendship with Diddy, with neither Kutcher nor Moore ever attending a “freak off” despite attending some of Diddy’s public-facing, more ordinary parties.

But Kutcher is far from the only celebrity to be implicated in Diddy’s far-reaching scandal. While many are damaged by association, such as Jennifer Lopez, others have been directly named in suits against the music mogul, like the world-famous rapper and hip-hop star Jay-Z. Daniel Baldwin has suggested that celebrities are engaged in a “bidding war” to buy tapes from the parties to prevent themselves from being implicated in the scandal or any alleged crimes, while actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has distanced himself from the scandal by claiming that he “left them parties early.”

The Sean Combs scandal is a Gordian knot in its complexity, with way too many celebrities and public figures implicated by association with the man over his long career. New, even more troubling information about Diddy’s past keeps coming to light, making it impossible to imagine that he will ever walk free. Kutcher’s historic comments add fuel to the fire, but at this point, it’s already a blaze of monumental proportions.

