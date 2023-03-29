Disney inevitably accused of cashing in on Jeremy Renner’s accident, like he didn’t have a choice

It’s a miracle that Jeremy Renner is even alive following his recent accident that left him with upwards of 30 broken bones, but the fact the actor is putting on a brave face and preparing to step back into the spotlight is even more jaw-dropping.

Having recently confirmed that he’ll be making his first red carpet appearance since the life-threatening incident at the premiere of incoming Disney Plus series Rennervations, it was also revealed that he’ll be sitting down for an in-depth interview with Diane Sawyer where he’ll discuss the extent of his injuries and the subsequent physical and emotional trauma for the very first time.

Naturally, because the sit-down is happening on the Disney-owned ABC and the internet can regularly be a dark and desolate place that even the tiniest rays of sunshine can’t reach, social media has already accused the Mouse House of attempting to piggyback on a harrowing disaster that almost killed one of its long-tenured stars for monetary gain.

Jeremy Renner: almost died in a horrific accident



Disney: pic.twitter.com/DKfAl8mi9E — Spider-Fan77 (@ThomasRgoleafs) March 29, 2023

It goes without saying that if Renner didn’t want to talk about what happened, then he wouldn’t. Not only that, but he also seemed surprisingly chipper at reclaiming the snowplow that almost wiped him off the face of the earth, so there’s a lot more to his return to the public eye than simply putting on a smile hoping for the best.

Despite what many may think, evil overlord Mickey Mouse doesn’t hold his contracted talents to ransom and force them to do his bidding, with Renner getting back on the publicity trail because he feels it’s the right time to do so.