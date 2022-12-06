Disney’s next CEO could be the terrifying-sounding ‘King Killer’

Always remember, Disney fired their sitting CEO in the dead of night on a weekend. If that doesn’t set of alarm bells off in your head, we don’t know what will. It’s true that Disney has had a tough year. With their stock price down, a mixed bag of film and television productions that have garnered widespread praise or unbridled criticism — it’s clear the company needs help. That’s where the “King Killer” comes in. Does anyone else feel a chill?

Okay so it’s not as scary as we’re making it sound, because the one they call “King Killer” is actually Disney CFO Christine McCarthy, and we’re sure she’s a great gal all things considered. It’s true she’s one of the higher-ups responsible for firing Bob Chapek and replacing him with former head of the company Bob Iger, but hey, it’s just business.

People often forget that Disney is a company out to make money, and ultimately they’ll do whatever they can to make that happen. As the company’s Chief Financial Officer, it’s in Christine McCarthy’s best interest to ensure the company does well. So can anyone really be surprised when we’re told she’s the one who orchestrated the overthrow?

It was McCarthy’s handling of Disney’s finances during the pandemic that have rocketed her to stardom, as she secured millions of dollars for the company during a time when revenue was at an all-time low. Now her sights are set on the top spot, with many speculating that she could become the company’s next CEO. Not a king, but a queen – bold and badass.

Only time will tell what the House of Mouse decides to do with their leadership structure. As long as they keep making cool content, we can’t complain. Yet.